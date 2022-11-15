Neebing, Ont. — Having been acclaimed in the 2014 and 2018 municipal elections, it was a tough battle for Brian Wright to continue as a councillor in Crooks Township for the Municipality of Neebing.
A clause in winning Crooks candidate Obie Egbuchulam’s social services worker contract with the Nokiiwin Tribal Council that prohibited employees from taking political office will prevent him from taking office due to a conflict of interest.
Both Wright and Egbuchulam each collected 79 votes on municipal election day on Oct. 24. Two days later, a recount was held with the candidates still being tied 79-79.
Two ballots, one for Wright and one for Egbuchulam, were then placed in a bowl after the recount with a Neebing municipal office staffer reaching high into the bowl to select the winning candidate. The paper ballot drawn gave the election to Egbuchulam.
Two weeks later, Egbuchulam, who went before the Nokiiwin board in an attempt to have the clause in the organization’s employee contracts changed, has said he will be declaring a conflict of interest.
It means Wright will be back in the seat he’s held for the past eight years.
“I quit buying scratch tickets after (the draw) after I can’t win with a 50 per cent chance of winning,” laughed Wright, after watching the draw unfold at the municipal office. “I haven’t won any lotteries, so it wasn’t a real shock. You got a 50 per cent chance. It could have just as easily worked the other way.
“The only thing I was really disappointed in was the voter turnout in Crooks Township. . . . When it came up as a tie 79-79, I was pretty disappointed because I thought I had done pretty well for the last two terms, but maybe people wanted a change and I accepted that.”
In Crooks Township, 620 voters were eligible to cast a ballot with only 162 making their way to the polls. With four ballots being spoiled, that left 158 unspoiled ballots that eventually ended in a tie, recount and draw, something that had never happened in the municipality’s history.
After the formalities are taken care of at the municipal office, runner-up Wright will attend the Nov. 15 inaugural council meeting for the next term where he’ll watch the rest of council be sworn in.
Following that, a special meeting will be held to appoint Wright as Crooks councillor and he will then be sworn in after that. And then it will be right back to work. Wright wants to get going on the installation of a combined senior residence/medical clinic in the municipality.
A medical clinic at the corner of Boundry Drive and Highway 61 has been proposed, but is currently tied up in a much-delayed appeal process.
“(A senior residence/medical clinic) is my goal,” Wright said. “I’m going to pursue that. We’ve actually started that process during the last council, so we’d like to pick that up and run with it.
“I have the support of most of the others on council. I’m pretty sure things are a go from there, we’ll just have to decide whether we want to pursue this on our own or are we going to invite offers to come in and build it and maybe run it at a profit kind of deal. We’ll have to wait and see which way we want to go.”
The three other races in Neebing with multiple candidates were not as close as the Egbuchulam-Wright affair.
Mark Thibert won handily over former mayor Ziggy Polkowski for the mayor’s chair (437-260). Incumbent at-large councillor Gordon Cuthbertson beat out newcomer Jill Cadieux 370-306. Katherine Hill claimed the Blake Township councillor seat by having more votes than the other two candidates combined in the three-candidate race.
Rounding out Neebing’s seven-member council are incumbents Brian Kurikka (Scoble), Curtis Coulson (Pardee) and Gary Gardner (Pearson) who ran unopposed and had their positions acclaimed.