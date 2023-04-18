The board of governors at Medicine Hat College recently welcomed a new member, Ebenezer Sakyi Asare. Asare is a pharmacist who owns two Shopper’s Drug Mart locations, one in Brook and one in Medicine Hat. One of the many things he does is lead a pharmacist-led walk-in clinic team, allowing patients to be assessed and sometimes treated without seeing a doctor.
MHC board chair Sarah MacKenzie says, “Eben is the only member on the board located in Brooks. This is exciting for us because it’s been a couple of years since we’ve had a representative specifically from the Brooks region.”
Three other members have been reappointed and one of them, Yusuf Mohammed, moved into the role of vice-chair last month.
“In six-weeks time we’ll be welcoming two new student members (when the current student members graduate) and a new AUPE member,” stated MacKenzie.
The MHC board is appointed and comprises of 12 individuals, including students, faculty and non-faculty members, with the only employee being the president of the college. MacKenzie added, “it is ever-changing with board members, which is a good thing.”
MacKenzie has been on the MHC board since 2019 and moved into the interim chair position in January 2021, becoming the official chair last spring. She explained the board helps set the direction of the strategic plan, but most importantly it is a governance board.
“I’m excited about this board. I think we have great representation from various sectors. It’s amazing to have such a diverse and strong board. It’s a pleasure to work with the students, faculty and non-faculty members. Our role is incredibly important for MHC. We have a commitment to quality governance and accountability and we support that through policy,” finished MacKenzie.
For more information on the MHC board, go to https://www.mhc.ab.ca/aboutmhc/collegeprofile/boardofgovernors.