Swan Hills School is starting the school year with a new principal at the helm. Sherry Pfannmuller comes to the Swan Hills community from Mayerthorpe, where she was born and raised.
After completing her teaching degree at the University of Alberta, Pfannmuller returned to her hometown, where she taught at the elementary school for 22 years. During this period, she taught music and gained experience teaching each of the grades offered by the school (Kindergarten through grade 6) over the years.
The next step for Pfannmuller was to complete the Masters of Educational Leadership program from the City University of Seattle through a partnership program established with Northern Gateway Public Schools, allowing her to complete her studies in Whitecourt. While completing this program, Pfannmuller successfully applied for an assistant principal position at Pat Hardy Primary School in Whitecourt. After a year in this position, she took on the role of principal at Sangudo Community School (Kindergarten through grade 9). Pfannmuller stayed with this school for four years before the opportunity in Swan Hills became available.
Swan Hills School is a significantly bigger school and includes the high school program, which will be a new experience for Pfannmuller, but she is looking forward to this challenge. Having bought a home in Swan Hills earlier in the summer, she is happy to become part of the community.
“I’m very much a community-minded person, obviously, living in a small rural town my entire life.” Said Pfannmuller. “I believe it’s important to infuse myself into the community and be a team player as part of not only the school community but the actual community as a whole.”
When asked what her priorities as principal will be, Pfannmuller explains that she loves the school motto of “Together we can; together we will,” as it perfectly aligns with her personal feelings about facilitating vision as a team. She was also pleased to hear the three Pembina Hills School Division priorities (staff and student relationships, literacy and numeracy, and support for staff through collaborations, structures, and culture).
Another priority for Pfannmuller is inclusion. She explains, “I feel very strongly about inclusion, so also was very happy to hear, read, and talk about the guiding principles of inclusion that Pembina Hills School Division have adopted.”
Pfannmuller would like parents to know that she looks forward to meeting everyone and envisions working together as a team. She invites parents to contact her anytime with any questions or concerns or just to touch base. Pfannmuller has made it a priority to do outside supervision before and after school because it’s an excellent opportunity to make connections with students and their families.
With her strong commitment to community and education, Sherry Pfannmuller is poised to lead Swan Hills School into an exciting new chapter, fostering a spirit of togetherness and inclusion for students, parents, and the entire Swan Hills community.
Please join The Grizzly Gazette in welcoming Shelly Pfannmuller to Swan Hills.