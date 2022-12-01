The city is accepting applications for its Neighbourhood Outdoor Rink Program until Dec. 15.
The Neighbourhood Outdoor Rink Program allows residents to build and maintain small skating rinks in a park located near their homes.
The free program then provides the approved applicants with supplies to install and maintain their rink.
Christine Chambul, city parks supervisor, said the city provides training to those who need it but also supplies like hoses to hook up to a water supply and how to build an ice surface along with the boards around the rink.
Neighbourhood rinks will most likely be open to skaters soon, says Chambul.
“(Neighbourhood rinks) just have way more opportunity to flood throughout a day because there are so many volunteers, and it's a smaller surface,” she said.
“I bet you some are already ready to go.”
Chambul noted that city rinks would hopefully be ready for skaters in the next week or so but noted it's very weather dependent.
On average, the city sees about 30 applications for neighbourhood rinks; this year, they have already received 27.
“Some (applications) start in July, those people are really excited, but most of the people apply in November,” said Chambul.
Applicants must have at least five volunteers to look after their neighbourhood rink to qualify for the program.
The city also provides training to the volunteers on rink installation and maintenance.
The city will also complete a monthly hazard assessment on each neighbourhood build.
Residents are encouraged to apply early before the ground freezes, as it makes building the rink much easier.
The city also has its regular rinks this year open and more information on what rinks are open can be found at cityofgp.com/outdoorrinks.