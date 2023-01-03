The last few years have been difficult for students, with the pandemic forcing them out of classrooms and into online learning.
For Isabel Noble Wohlgemut, a student at West Niagara Secondary School, that impacted the mental health of many students, including herself.
“I love being social, so COVID was really hard for me," she said. "I felt like my mental health went down throughout COVID.”
And for her fellow student Tiana Sherback, improving mental health resources is one of the most important things a school can do to improve student experience.
“How do we develop a good environment for students? The biggest thing is mental health,” she said.
But luckily for these students, they prize the mental resources at the school.
“I think our staff system and administration here at West Niagara Secondary School is amazing,” said Noble Wohlgemut. “And I think we have a lot of great, great procedures and people put in place to help improve the adolescent mental health in our school.”
According to Kim Rossi, director of fundraising & communications at Pathstone Mental Health, 75 per cent of mental health issues happen before the age of 25.
That means it’s crucial to provide support for youth before mental health issues increase.
That’s where Pathstone comes in. For over 50 years, the organization has provided support for youth, mostly for free.
The walk-in clinics across Niagara, for instance, have been well-used by youth looking to easily access support.
Over the past year, 1,332 kids and families visited the in-person walk-in clinics across Niagara.
According to Tracey Marshall, registered psychotherapist (qualifying), who runs walk-in sessions at the Grimsby Public Library, the clinics are vital as they are easy for youth and families to access.
“I’ve been here every week since June,” she said. “It’s well used.”
However, Pathstone is facing its own funding challenges, having only secured half of its budget for the 2023 Grimsby walk-in clinics.
That half comes from GBF Community Services, which has supported the clinics and other resources, such as the FORT youth counselling service and the Grimsby Life Centre. It also runs its own Wellness Hub in the community, according to Stacy Elia, CEO of GBF.
Pathstone’s funding challenges mean that Grimsby’s youth may not have access to this vital resource.
“We tell people to come out of the corners and shadows and talk, but then we're not there,” said Rossi. “So, all of this good work we've done to reduce stigma and get people to engage in conversation and set up supports for them are for nothing if we don’t have the people, and if we don't have the funding to keep it going.”
Those pressures are also evident at the hospital, which provides the clinical mental health treatments to the community.
The mental health team at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) provides cutting-edge mental health treatment to Niagara and beyond.
In their 25 years at WLMH, the mental health team has established itself as a leader in certain services, including dialectical behaviour therapy, and treatments for obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
But that can be a blessing and a curse, as Dr. Christopher Conley, program supervisor and senior clinical specialist, points out.
“A little bit of publicity is good, but it's also challenging in its own way because it can easily overwhelm our intake and our treatment capacity,” he said.
The team gets referrals from across Hamilton and Niagara, putting pressure on limited resources.
“I’m glad that we are providing good, scientifically validated treatments and people get better, and they're not staying forever in a service,” he said. “And it's problematic in that when you have a good thing, clogs up your front door, and your back door gets clogged up as well.
“The greatest challenge is having human resources, having people,” he said. “(Having) clinical staff able to meet patient demand ... We're understaffed, I would say (and) underfunded.”
That means community-based mental health services are more important than ever, providing front line mental health support, nipping issues in the bud before they become severe enough to warrant hospital services.
From a top level, the federal government has pledged to commit $3.8 billion over 10 years to add capacity, fill gaps in care, and connect community, primary and acute care to provide co-ordinated services, said Bill Campbell, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.
In the 2022 budget, the government invested an extra $204 million to expand existing services and improve access to mental health and addictions services.
That will go toward online cognitive behavioural therapy support, child and youth mental health, addictions services, supportive housing, mental health, justice and Indigenous mental health and addictions.
—With files from Abby Green.