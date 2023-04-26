To “smooth out” Lincoln’s debt, the reconstruction of Lincoln Avenue and Durham Road have been postponed.
The motion was approved at the April 24 budget meeting. Councillors Mike Mikolic and Lynn Timmers were opposed to it.
Coun. Anna Murre questioned Lawrence Wagner, associate director of finance if pushing the delay of these projects means delaying the debt threshold for 2024.
Charlotte Tunikaitis, associate director of finance and deputy treasurer, said the Town of Lincoln is below the provincial limit and above the internal limit of 10 per cent.
“This delay, it just shifts those bars very slightly over to the right. It really won’t make a huge difference, but it’s not a big change in timing. And we still have that debt approved,” Wagner said.
Interest and inflation rates, project urgency, council priority, financial sustainability and flexibility are taken into account by municipalities when taking out debt, says Lincoln’s report.
The next steps for the council are a financing/debt review committee — which councillors Adam Russel, Greg Reimer, Murre and Mayor Sandra Easton will be part of. Its goal is to work on a recommendation on capital program prioritization themes and debt limits, draft a debt policy, review staff project lists and update project prioritization.
Easton said she agrees with the formation of the committee and thinks it will “provide the council with good tools to continue to work with.”
Timmers asked how these meetings were going to affect the tendering process. “What’s in front of us right now? It just seems like another big delay is happening here. Are we looking at a quick turnaround on this?”
Lincoln’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Michael Kirkopoulos said the committee anticipates having the financing/debt meetings wrapped up by the end of the summer or early fall due to the start of the planning for 2024’s capital and operating budgets. He suggested this delay is “not going to impact 2023, and we will do regular reporting.
“I think first and foremost is dealing with these two particular projects, and what we’re going to do with these two particular projects and a decision point for members of the council on that,” Kirkopoulos said. “The rest of the 2023 capital program is already in progress, various iterations in that and various elements of where we’re at.”
When asked by Coun. Tony Brunet about when Lincoln will see shovels in the ground this year for the two projects, Kirkopoulos said drivers for the tenders are starting the work and water main extension work is to be done by others
According to the CAO, businesses on Durham Road are proposing to extend the water main on Durham Road at their cost, which should be finalized between May and June, based on the businesses’ most recent updates.
“Our plan has been once the water main extension work is completed by these businesses, we would anticipate following up with our road work sometime thereafter,” Kirkopoulos said.
Regarding Lincoln Avenue, he explained the plan “has always been to issue the tender late this year with construction starting the in the early winter” to align with the funding “to start invoicing costs in March of 2024.”
The future of the $1,755,000 grant for Lincoln Avenue is still waiting for federal confirmation regarding its deadline, but PSCA’s (Public Service Alliance of Canada) federal strike, explained Kirkopoulos, has delayed the answer.
“If I’m a betting person, I’m saying there’s probably a 75 to 80 per cent chance we don’t lose it. Now, you know that is not 100 per cent. I can’t be sure,” he said
Other significant projects, Prudhomme’s water main for $8.2 million and shoreline protection at $6.03M, remain on Lincoln’s 2023 schedule.