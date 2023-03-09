For the first time in 10 years, Strathmore was once again host to Mocking Shadows on March 4 as part of a performance series through the Strathmore Musical Arts Society.
Linda Storkson, who spoke on behalf of the Musical Arts Society, said the organization’s performance series consists of four shows per year, with each featuring a different artist or ensemble.
“We like to shake it up a bit, so we have a variety of genres and musicians … when you go to different music things and music festivals, you meet different artists and develop relationships, so (for this event) I contacted (Mocking Shadows) and we went from there,” she said.
She described Mocking Shadows as a very high energy group, who perform Motown, jazz, soft rock and ska styles of music.
The event was hosted at the Travelodge on March 4, with the banquet hall set up with a stage and dance floor for folks to get up and engage with the music.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, similar shows put on by the Musical Arts Society were attended by upwards of 250 people, according to Storkson.
Nowadays, their attendance has been cut roughly in half and they are slowly building themselves back up again.
In addition to the musical performance, the event hosted a 50/50 draw in support of the Strathmore High School music, dance and arts program.
Though there was no specific goal in mind as far as fundraising went, Storkson said the idea was to simply raise as much as possible, and have people come out for a good time.
The next show put on through the Strathmore Musical Arts Society is set for Oct. 14, as the group is taking a break in the meantime. Guy Davis will be performing at the Travelodge come event night.
More information regarding the performance series, as well as ticket information is available through the Musical Arts Society website.