Town of Strathmore Coun. Melissa Langmaid is among the first to make use of the town’s decision to open up its council chambers to be rented out for event use.
On Feb. 26, Langmaid was married to her husband Jonathon Helim in council chambers. She explained she wanted the small ceremony to take place somewhere with significance to her.
“I really wanted to have a very small and as much local as possible wedding … so I was thinking what is a place in town (which) is really important to me that I would like to be married,” said Langmaid. “Council chambers is a place that is really important to me, it is a place I go where I make really big decisions that impact a lot of people, and it is a place where I feel like I hold a lot of responsibility.”
Strathmore town council adopted a policy in late February opening the chamber to ceremonial events at $100 per hour, to cover the costs of opening and closing the building, as well as cleaning expenses.
Following her wedding, Langmaid advocated the chamber as an excellent venue to host an intimate event, given its size and location in town.
“If you are looking for a wedding that is pretty easy, it is in a very easy place to get to, you have got Kinsmen Park across the parking lot, that is a beautiful place to take some photos,” she said. “Your seating is already arranged for you. For a smaller wedding, I think it is a perfect venue for people to consider and another space that people could look at here in Strathmore to use.”
Langmaid and her husband had originally planned to have a larger ceremony over the summer, though a health concern in January became a catalyst for them to reconsider and not want to wait.
For the newlyweds, who do not have any direct family ties in Strathmore, they were surprised to discover Helim’s great-grandparents were also married in Strathmore.
“He had no clue that he had this connection to the town that he has moved into with me and he was very excited to find that out, that history had come full circle for him,” said Langmaid.
Strathmore Town Council Chambers are also available for rentals including funerals or graduations, though food and beverage services are not allowed within the facility.
More information regarding rentals, as well as use of other facilities is available via the Town of Strathmore website.