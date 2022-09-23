LISTOWEL – All were welcome at the 42nd annual Listowel Terry Fox Run on Sept. 18, and for being the first year back for an in-person event since 2019, it certainly did not disappoint. Approximately 100 participants signed up for the event, all of whom walked, jogged, ran and biked the Kinsmen Trail in distances of 2km, 5km and 10km in support of the cause. There were also many four-legged participants this year, from several dogs to three horses.
The opening ceremony commenced with Listowel Terry Fox Run Committee Chair Ang Stratton addressing the crowd and expressing her thanks.
“I don’t know if it’s possible to gush appreciation, but certainly [for] this community and for this cause, I’m feeling very strongly [and] I’m gushing appreciation,” stated Stratton.
Mayor Todd Kasenberg then regaled the crowd with his personal experience with the original run completed by Terry Fox.
“At the time … we were experiencing a very monumental event. We were seeing the rise of a real hero and that was something that was quite startling,” said Kasenberg.
“As a teenager there was a superhero treading the path in Canada, touching the ocean on one side of our country, touching lives and lighting on fire the cause of dealing with cancer and cancer research,” Kasenberg explained, “so Terry Fox does mean a lot to me.”
This year also featured a taco bar from local business, Birdie’s Holy Guacamole, which was generously provided by the Cole family in memory of their daughter, Sarah, who passed away from cancer. Additionally, the return of the silent auction was a success for the 2022 event, with items being donated by local businesses. Taking bids both through its Facebook page prior to the Run and at the live event, the silent auction aided in raising additional funds for the event.
In total, this year’s Listowel Terry Fox Run raised over $28,000 for cancer research.