BWDSB – It isn’t only students who are starting the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5 with a fresh, new look. They’ll find many of their schools also look at least a bit different when they return to class – everything from a general sprucing-up and cleaning, to major renovation work.
The Bluewater District School Board planned a number of capital projects over the summer, requiring an investment of $11.7 million, to ensure the schools are in good condition and continue providing optimum learning environments.
Area schools that had substantial capital work done over the summer include the following:
Hillcrest Elementary School capital work in the amount of $2.5 million (phase two) work involves reconstruction of rear storm drainage and hard surface play area, as well rear site lighting upgrades; washroom upgrade; creation of additional staff washrooms; tree trimming and removal with courtyard drainage and re-grading; some classroom door upgrades and terrazzo repairs; further LED lighting upgrades from the phase one work; electrical upgrade, siding and brick repair and two new flagpoles.
Paisley Central School capital work amounting to $2 million involves phase two work of mechanical upgrades continuing to the east block of classrooms; gymnasium floor removal and replacement; library area ceilings installation, flooring replacements and painting; refresh of the final set of student washrooms; new garbage enclosure.
Ripley-Huron Community School received a $300,000 washroom upgrade, parking lot adjustments, garbage enclosure and two flagpoles.
Other Bluewater schools that had major capital work done over the summer were Amabel-Sauble Community School ($3.8 million), G C Huston Public School ($500,000), Northport Elementary School ($600,000), Bruce Peninsula District School ($300,000), Saugeen District Senior School ($1.5 million) and Grey Highlands Secondary School ($200,000).
The Bluewater board is also engaged in building two new replacement schools – a kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Markdale and a Grade 7-12 school in Kincardine.
The same board report from the spring that outlined the capital projects also identified an initiative the board is undertaking that encourages community partnerships to utilize the vacant space available in some schools.