GUYSBOROUGH – Hospital emergency departments (EDs) in Guysborough, Canso and Richmond — serving residents in the Strait area — will be closed simultaneously over a 24-hour period from Aug. 23 to 24. With all three closed, people experiencing an emergency in this region may be more than a 90-minute drive from the nearest ED.
It was just such a situation that was the catalyst for the healthcare forum held in Guysborough last month, where the issue was discussed. At that meeting, Brett MacDougall, Nova Scotia Health’s (NSH’s) vice president of operations for Eastern Zone, said coordinating the three sites was difficult. “Trying to plan physicians’ schedules to be available on the days, so that there is no hole in the Swiss cheese so to speak, we are working on it diligently…but it’s going to take time.”
NSH Director of Integrated Rural Health Andrew Heighton told The Journal on Aug. 22 that NSH tries to mitigate such circumstances, “up to even moments before we have to do a closure.”
He went on to say that there have been some unscheduled closures in Guysborough due to illness and one doctor for the area is off for four weeks.
Heighton also said progress is being made to reduce ED closures, with promising leads on doctors for the area and the implementation of virtual urgent care in Guysborough this fall; a program that will be rolled out, over time, across the province.
Asked to elaborate on the virtual urgent care program, Heighton said, “There'll be a designated population of people that can be served, depending on your chief complaint or your illness, which you're presenting with. So, we will be able to provide some assets to the community, potentially, while we're closed, it's a virtual option…which will mean you'll come in, they'll triage you as a nursing team and then, if you fit the criteria, you'll see a physician virtually. If you didn't fit the criteria, then we have to work with the individual on other options, such as EHS (ambulance service), St. Martha's [hospital in Antigonish], etc.”
Asked if the provision of virtual urgent care meant the ‘closed’ sign would be removed from ED entrances, Heighton said there would be signage to indicate that virtual urgent care and not a full-service emergency department was in operation, “We'd be open, but we'd be limited in what we can see or treat on the spot.”
While Strait area residents are aware of the possibility of ED closures across the region — and many will check their local ED status on the NSH website before they head to the hospital (https://www.nshealth.ca/temporary-closures) — visitors to the area could be put in a dangerous position, if they travel from one hospital to another in search of an open ED. The Journal asked Heighton how NSH informs and serves this population of visitors to the area.
Heighton said 911 would provide information regarding the nearest open ED and would provide assessment as to whether the case required urgent care, if the person could travel to an ED unassisted or if they needed EHS. “That service (911) is there to support the public in emergencies.”
Government representatives are often the first to hear concerns from the public about ED closures. Regarding this week’s closures, Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s Warden Vernon Pitts sent The Journal the following comment via email: “As Warden, we were once again disappointed to hear of the multiple ER closures in our area. We don't want, and I'm sure the province doesn't want to have the continual negativity related to the status of our local healthcare. This, as we know, is a fragile situation and we have to trust that they are staying the course to resolve this problem, once and for all.”
Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow had the following comment on the situation: “No one is happy to see our emergency departments closed — myself included. I was very happy to help bring in and host leadership from both Nova Scotia Health and the Department of Health and Wellness — including Minister Michelle Thompson — to hear the concerns of residents directly last month. It was a productive forum and I believe strongly leadership was listening.
“As was stated in that forum, it is going to take some time but, in the meantime, I know leadership is doing their best to make these closures as infrequent as possible, and will still be trying to find a solution for this upcoming closure right up until Wednesday [Aug. 23],” stated Morrow.