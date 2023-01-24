A private developer is looking to make affordable homeownership a reality in a popular tourist town.
Presenting on behalf of Chris Evans of Evansland Development Inc., Rick Turner recently told Saint Andrews council of plans to build 28 affordable single-family homes in Saint Andrews, with the price geared toward young families and singles coming to work in the town.
"The target market is people to fill the lower and medium-income jobs around town, which I understand is quite critical," he told council.
In summers past, some businesses in the seaside resort town have had to adjust their hours or close on certain days during peak tourism season due to a lack of staff.
The town, along with most of the province, has been grappling with a housing crisis in recent years, with chronically low housing availability.
Turner was reticent to name a price this early in the development phase- but said the goal was to keep the houses to a sale price under $300,000.
In order to do that, though, the developer will be approaching the town to cover some of the infrastructure costs associated with the subdivision, like roads and sewage.
The town cash would help the developer achieve "maximum affordability" of units, he added.
The town’s 2022 budget included $900,000 to support housing projects in the town. Thus far, the lion's share of the public money— $500,000, to be exact— was allocated to support Tressa Bevington's 42-unit affordable apartment building on Mowat Drive.
Previously, council voted to allocate about $200,000 in funding to two other projects, namely: $89,148 in funding to developer Charlie Bourgeois for a 25-unit development off Mowat Drive known as Van Horne Garden Homes; and $122,670 to developer Rodney Lagace for his proposed 10-unit development on Victoria Terrace.
That leaves approximately $200,000 in existing funds to support affordable housing, meaning the decision could come down to "opportunity cost," town mayor Brad Henderson said.
"If you do one, you likely can't afford to do the other," he said.
Henderson said council would have to consider the amount of funding the developer is asking for, which has yet to be determined. After that, town staff will calculate the projected property tax revenue on the 28 homes, in order to determine how fast the town will recoup the cash.
Questions were raised about how the town could ensure the homes remained affordable, and not purchased and "flipped" for a higher price, or rented out to short or long-term renters.
Such details could be hammered out in covenants within development or subdivision agreements, Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission planner Xander Gopen told council.
While definitions of "affordability" have long been debated, one councillor said he was concerned the project would be out of reach for the intended market.
"I don't see a $300,000 property being available to low-income families," Coun. Lee Hennan said. "Maybe middle or upper, but I'm not convinced of that."
Turner said the developer was "working diligently" on ways to reduce the cost per unit.
According to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, the average price of a home sold in December 2022 was $284,899 in the Saint John region, up 14.2 per cent from December 2021 but down from a pandemic high of about $320,000 in the spring.