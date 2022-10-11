Local students in The Blue Mountains are experiencing pickleball free of charge.
At its meeting on October 11, The Blue Mountains council voted to waive pickleball court fees for a group from Beaver Valley Community School (BVCS).
Teacher Jennifer Loopstra wrote to council and said she has arranged for BVCS students to play pickleball at the town’s outdoor courts located at the Tomahawk golf and recreation complex. The students are using three courts, twice per week, for one hour at a time over a period of five weeks.
She requested that the town waive the court fees for the students.
“Some students have never played before and some have some experience. I am excited to see their enthusiasm for this recreational activity and believe that providing opportunities for youth to participate in free fitness opportunities is invaluable,” she said.
Upon receipt of the letter, Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon immediately moved to waive the fees. Bordignon said if the request had come to the grants and donations committee it would have been approved.
Director of Community Services Ryan Gibbons said the fees involved were $10 per hour plus HST. He recommended that council simply waive the fees, rather than have the grants and donations committee provide funding for the request.
Mayor Alar Soever noted that it’s unlikely the town will lose revenue on the waiving of the fees, as the outdoor courts are at the point in the year when usage starts to diminish.
“These are after-school activities,” said Soever.
Gibbons confirmed that in the fall months local pickleball players usually begin using the indoor courts at the Beaver Valley Community Centre.
Council voted unanimously 6-0 in favour of the request.