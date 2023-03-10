BRUCE COUNTY – County Warden Chris Peabody is headed to Cannes, France, where he’ll be participating in the MIPIM conference March 14-17.
At the conference, Peabody said the plan is to “showcase Bruce.”
The delegation has three goals, he said, one of which is to promote tourism on the Bruce Peninsula.
The second is to attract a manufacturer to East Ridge Business Park, where 100 acres of serviced land is available. Peabody said this area is well situated and would give a manufacturer access to the entire North American market.
The third goal involves land available in Port Elgin. Peabody said Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau, who’s also attending MIPIM, plans to promote that land as an ideal location for the manufacturing of isotopes. Bruce Power currently supplies 80 per cent of the raw material used in the manufacturing of isotopes; the material has to be shipped to Germany.
No isotopes are presently manufactured in Canada, said Peabody, noting the situation was discussed at the recent Canadian Nuclear Association conference in Ottawa.
“Saugeen Shores is positioning itself for that,” Peabody said. “It’s a great idea; I fully support it. It would benefit the whole region.”
He added that help would be needed from the federal government.
MIPIM is the world’s largest real estate event in the world. Last year, it was attended by over 2,400 global companies and attracted over 26,000 participants, with goal of finding new investment opportunities.
The county won a national award that involved the opportunity to promote Bruce County on the international stage at MIPIM 2023. The award was offered through the Economic Developers Association of Canada.
The application required the county’s economic development team to prepare a test case for the identification and promotion of Bruce.
The prize, valued at approximately $15,000, includes a booth in the Canadian section of the MIPIM event, four registrations for delegates, access to the database of investors prior to the event, onsite media relations, inclusion in the scheduled part of the conference to provide a speech related to opportunities in Bruce County, a free article in the MIPIM news section, and inclusion in the Canadian-focused networking opportunities. Peabody will be a special delegate.