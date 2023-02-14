Hjalmar Van der Doorn had just arrived at the Charlottetown airport to begin his Canadian backpacking adventure when he got his first taste of Island hospitality.
“I asked a lady who worked at the airport where the bus stop was so I could take the bus downtown to my Airbnb and she just offers to give me a ride.”
“That was my first experience with people here and everyone has just kept being so helpful.”
That wasn’t the only positive interaction he had on his arrival.
“I flew in from Toronto and at baggage check random people are asking me how I am and where I’m going, just being very friendly and helpful.”
These in-person reactions came after the 28-year-old posted on the Ask PEI Facebook page looking for construction job opportunities before travelling to PEI with his work visa.
Though Mr Van der Doorn has travelled extensively, and has posted in other community groups in other countries looking for work, he said the reaction was never like this.
“This is definitely unique, I made the post while going to get breakfast and just walking to get my food my phone was buzzing non-stop.”
In a short time he received well over 100 messages, not just offering jobs but also advice, support and friendship.
“There were a lot of construction companies that messaged me but it was also people with recommendations, like where to go, where to live, how to find a place. Some people messaged me and said ‘if you want to meet up for a beer, let me know’.”
This isn’t the first time the young traveller has experienced generosity and compassion while on the road.
In 2020, Mr Van der Doorn decided to backpack in Australia, but shortly after arriving another visitor to the island nation complicated things: COVID-19.
Mr Van der Doorn found himself locked down in the Melbourne area and returning home to the Netherlands wasn’t possible.
Luckily, he managed to find a job in construction and his boss took him in, leaving Mr Van der Doorn grateful.
“I lived with him and his wife, three kids and their dog for five months. They were really nice people but it felt like I was living with my parents again - kind of.”
Though it wasn’t exactly the adventure he had imagined, the family atmosphere did provide some comfort amid the chaos and confusion of the pandemic.
“I had a place to live and a job which made me a lot better off than other people, so I’m very grateful for it.”
After spending another six months Down Under, Mr Van der Doorn decided to return home to the Netherlands in 2021 before another stint travelling.
“I went to the Caribbean, Miami, South America, San Francisco, Hawaii and back to Australia. I worked for the same company there for six months, then South East Asia for three months and now I’m starting my third year backpacking here in Canada.”
After seeing so many different places, he finds it hard to pick a favourite location.
“It’s hard to compare when every place is so different, like how can you compare Colombia with San Francisco, which both are very nice, but so is Vietnam, which is very different from both of them?”
When it comes to PEI though, there were two things the young Dutch traveller has come to notice about Canada’s smallest province - the weather and the people.
Back home in Ten Boer, Netherlands Mr Van der Doorn said the weather is nothing like PEI’s.
“We may get like two weeks a year when it’s freezing and even then we don’t usually get below minus 5 degrees.”
“It’s super windy, it’s snowing, I’ve never really seen anything like this before. With how cold the temperature is supposed to be tomorrow (February 4), it’s all a new experience,” he said.
Besides the cold weather, the other highlight has been warm interactions with people.
“It’s been great and so funny, of most of the places I’ve been, these are some of the nicest people for sure.”
“That lady at the airport who drove me downtown, we got to talking and to drive me she was going the opposite direction she needed to, after just getting off work, just to help me out.”
Now employed and preparing to move into a Charlottetown apartment, Mr Van der Doorn looks forward to learning more about the Island but after that, he already has another destination in mind.
“I’ve been to five continents so far, and I’ve not been to Africa yet, so if it can fit in with my plans I’d love to go. They have completely different cultures and wildlife, I would like to experience what’s there.”