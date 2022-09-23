THUNDER BAY, ONT. — “One night in early October, the Alexander Henry is on routine patrol out on Lake Superior; and they come across a seemingly abandoned Russian freighter — but they soon discover that the freighter is not as it seems.”
This fictional scenario is part of Haunted Harbour, an interactive plot that is set on the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society’s historic Alexander Henry ship next month.
“Small groups of visitors will immerse themselves into the story of sailors who never really left,” says Jackie Knough, Our Kids Count executive director.
“More than 15 actors are awaiting you to brave the narrow haunted passages of the Henry in a walk unlike any other the city has experienced.”
The intended fun is all about stirring up some tourism at the Thunder Bay waterfront’s Pool 6 museum site while raising funds for Our Kids Count and the museum society through a partnership with the two organizations and Dark Chill Productions.
Dark Chill Productions co-owners and producers Brian Cronk and Erik Lehtinen are no strangers to the local thriller scene and are noted for their work in the Slate River Slaughter House event and the Pioneer Village Ghost walk. The pair approached Knough with the idea of hosting the haunted event at the waterfront.
“They basically came up with the scripts and storyline and booked all the actors,” Knough said.
“Our Kid’s Count is happy to be supporting in the marketing, media, organizing ticket sales and finding sponsors like Jones and Associates Insurance for the event. Wally Peterson and Charlie Brown, from the transportation museum society, are letting us use the ship, their insurance and security, so it really is sort of a three-way partnership.”
Knough says this is an event for anyone 14 years old and over because the content is meant to be scary and with the confines of a narrow ship, organizers are making sure that everyone is kept safe.
“It’s fantastic to be able to offer something for people (down at the waterfront) for those that might not have the transportation to get out to the country for other haunted events,” she said.
Meanwhile, Charlie Brown, president of the museum society says, “We’re going to see how it goes.”
Brown and the society’s volunteers have been balancing tours over the summer for locals and passengers of the Viking Octantis ship that visited the Thunder Bay port several times this summer.
“Over the summer, we weren’t getting a lot off the ships, but we found a lot of the people from Thunder Bay would come to see the (Henry).”
Sessions of the Haunted Harbour event will take place on Oct. 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Tickets are available at ourkidscount.ca or eventbrite.ca.