Organized by Swan Hills Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), the 18th Annual Wellness Fair brought together an eclectic mix of local and regional supports, resources, healthcare services, wellness-related services and businesses, and community organizations, giving the Swan Hills community a chance to get better acquainted with them.
The different tables offered pamphlets, brochures, and handouts on a wide array of subjects, from Addictions and Mental Health to brain injuries to the many benefits of massage therapy. Whether attendees were focused on physical, mental, or spiritual wellness, there was bound to be something of interest for everyone.
With multiple massage tables set up and ready to go, Swan Hills’ talented local massage therapists were kept busy throughout the day, demonstrating their skills with free massages for appreciative Wellness Fair attendees. Many of the exhibitors offered treats, promotional items, and even stuffed animals, much to the delight of the several classes of students from Swan Hills School who came to the fair for the afternoon.
To top it all off, Aspenleaf Energy Ltd. provided a free community BBQ with hotdogs, hamburgers, and cold pop or water.