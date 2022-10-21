WINGHAM – The Northern Huron Community Connection Centre will be located at St. Pauls Trinity Anglican Church on John St. in Wingham, the official announcement being made at the Oct. 17 regular North Huron council meeting.
An unofficial and unplanned announcement at a Wingham BIA meeting happened earlier than the United Way Perth-Huron (UWPH) had anticipated causing some residents near the location to protest before council at the last regular meeting.
UWPH Executive Director Ryan Erb was in attendance at the council meeting and prepared to answer questions from councillors regarding the issues raised by nearby residents.
Erb began by speaking about recent developments leading up to the meeting.
“Just a few weeks ago, we were at the BIA meeting making a presentation, and that night Lisa shared some information about where the connection centre was going to be hosted. We hadn’t made a public announcement yet, and I guess we’re going to be doing that officially tonight because it will be the first time we are announcing the location.
“Out of the course of that BIA meeting a couple of concerns were raised and some correspondence back and forth with neighbours in the region and answered their questions as best we could and in the course of those conversations agreed that we would have a meeting with residents so that we could hear them directly and in person.”
Erb indicated that they had held a public meeting at the church about a month ago that about 40 people attended. Some legitimate concerns were raised, but “generally, the conversation was positive. We were able to listen which was the main reason for going there, to hear the concerns from neighbours and to a degree we were able to answer those questions that night, although the purpose was more to listen.”
Erb said that correspondence from some of the neighbours has been received and responded to. However, he acknowledged that there are still outstanding questions and concerns, and he understands.
“Whenever you introduce a new program or service of this nature there’s going to be questions and that’s fine. What we’ve committed to, just so you’re aware, with the neighbours, is to continue to have open dialogue with them. So, we committed to that in the email correspondence, we committed to that at the public meeting we had with them and we also have recommitted to it in our recent official response to their questions.”
Erb anticipates an ongoing, open dialogue with neighbours as the centre gets up and going, noting that until it is in operation, some of the questions can’t be answered.
“It’s a lot of speculation about what will or won’t happen. While we have experience with other programs and have been able to explain what happens in other programs, we want to experience what happens here before we have conversations with those neighbours again. A few months after operating it is our intention to have a specific open house opportunity for them to come and share any concerns, if there are any at that point, while providing an update for the operations.”
Erb said they hope to be open and in operation by the beginning of February if construction/renovations happen promptly.
Deputy Reeve Trevor Seip reaffirmed his commitment to keeping in touch with the OPP regarding any extra policing that might be necessary, and he will keep council and community members updated as to those conversations.