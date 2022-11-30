Two members of the Swan Hills Snow-Goers were presented with Awards of Excellence for 2022 from the Alberta Snowmobile Association (ASA). Club President Brent Cmoc received the Outstanding Snowmobiler of the year award, and Snow-Goers member Matt Tonsi received Outstanding Youth Contribution Towards Continued Development Of Family Snowmobiling.
Brent Cmoc reports that he was not expecting to be presented with an award and was caught completely off guard. When asked what contributed to his being chosen for his award, Brent said, “It’s not me, it’s the club that I represent.” He explains that the ASA awards are one of the ways that the ASA recognizes the snowmobiling clubs in Alberta and their members for all of the work they put into the trails around the province. “It’s stuff I love doing.” Said Brent.
Cmoc has been the Snow-Goers President for about seven years. He explains that the club is fortunate to be a part of the ASA family. As a member club, the Snow-Goers receive support in insurance, trail signage, managing memberships, and funding to complement our trails.
It takes a lot of work to keep the trails going, but keeping them in good condition and working to provide a connected trail system to neighbouring towns is an essential step in trying to support winter tourism in Swan Hills. Tourism brings more support for local businesses and will hopefully lead to more jobs.
One of the best ways snowmobilers in the area can help with the Snow-Goers’ efforts is if they see a branch across the trail, cut it off for the entire width of the trail.
Working with other stakeholders in the area is also an essential aspect of managing the snowmobiling trails. Working with industry on Crown land can be challenging, but the Snow-Goers have built a very good working relationship with the local stakeholders over the years and hope to see it continue.
Matt Tonsi and his family live in Barrhead, but they have been coming to Swan Hills for many years. He explains that they love the snow and trails in the Swan Hills area. The Tonsi family is an avid snowmobiling family. His mother, Mel Tonsi, is the Snow-Goers treasurer and an Ambassador with the ASA. Matt reports that he has helped his father, Dale Tonsi, a lot in clearing snowmobile trails of fallen trees during the winter.
Matt is 14 years old and has been snowmobiling all his life; there are pictures of him on snowmobiles as a young child. He likes a good mixture of powder and groomed trails when he goes snowmobiling; he really enjoys playing in the powder, but he likes to be able to take a break from fighting his sled on the easier-going trails. Matt and his father completed the Golden Triangle Iron Sledder Challenge for 2022 by riding in rallies in Whitecourt, Fox Creek, and Swan Hills, along with an additional Alberta rally of their choice.
When asked about his award and contributions toward the continued development of family snowmobiling, Matt indicates the work he has put into clearing the trails. He also reports that he got a friend into snowmobiling by bringing them out sledding with the Tonsi family.
When asked what advice he would give new snowmobilers, Matt said, “Don’t be afraid to try things and try not to get yourself hurt. You can push yourself, but not to the extent that you end up hurting yourself or risking your life.”
The Snow-Goers will be starting to clean the trails as snowmobiling conditions improve. Watch the Swan Hills General Discussion Facebook page for updates and announcements.