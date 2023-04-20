Celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by taking part in one of the many things going on in Medicine Hat.
The City of Medicine Hat parks and recreation department is holding its annual spring cleanup from 9 a.m. until noon on the east side of the office building at 88 Kipling Street, beside the greenhouse near the entrance to Kin Coulee Park.
Jeff Quinlan with parks and recreation said, “Our Litter Blitz is going to coincide with Earth Day this Saturday. What we are doing here at parks and recreation is hosting a meet-and-greet at the main park’s office. We will have coffee and donuts, a warm welcome to volunteers who wish to take part.”
Cleanup supplies, such as garbage bags and gloves will be available for volunteers to use. A metal recycling bin from Silver Creek Recycling as well as city department recycling bins will be onsite. Additionally, bags of compost made at the landfill will be for sale.
“We are really pushing this to be a season-long activity knowing that the weather can sometimes limit people. Once we get into summer break, that’s when we see service clubs organize their cleanups. We want to involve the whole community and keep this beautiful city looking great,” stated Quinlan.
If this Saturday doesn’t work for those who want to do their part in cleaning up litter, Quinlan said cleaning supplies will be available at the parks office until the end of August, just pop in to collect them.
On Aug. 19 parks and recreation is welcoming everyone who helped keep the city clean to a barbecue at the same location.
“HAT Smart has helped to sponsor this event and we look forward to welcoming everybody and celebrating the season,” said Quinlan. “This way we can include the service clubs and groups who do their cleanup when it works for them.”
If the barbecue is successful, the department plans to make it an annual event.
SEAWA and Grasslands Naturalists are inviting volunteers Saturday to help manually remove Russian olive seedlings and saplings from the south bank of the South Saskatchewan River, west and east of the Trans-Canada Highway bridge. Meet at the parking lot located at the end of Red Deer Drive. SEAWA will provide tools, protective goggles and gloves. Please dress for field work, long-sleeved shirt, long pants, sturdy shoes, jacket and a hat/toque and bring your own water and refreshments. The removal will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information email executive@seawa.ca or call 403-580-8980.
The Interpretive Centre at Police Point Park is celebrating its second annualÂ Earth Day Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pick up a passport before you visit stations located around the park. Collect stamps on the passport to be entered into a prize draw.
The Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede is holding its annual indoor garage sale. Clothing, books, board games, household items, gardening supplies and much more will be available for bargain hunters.
Pecha Kucha Night will be at the Cypress Centre starting at 8:20 p.m. for a night of storytelling and community building. Doors open at 7:15 p.m., concession will be available and Fryer Tuck’s Food Truck will be onsite. Suggested donation is $5.