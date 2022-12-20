It is a story that is sadly being played out in rural churches of all denominations across the country. With declining attendance and aging parishioners, the expenses gradually begin to outstrip the revenue and the uncomfortable conversations begin. Such has been the situation at the Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cudworth for the past few years and this summer a decision finally needed to be made. With only one service a month, they had already cut as much as they could in that department, and with less than ten parishioners regularly attending that one service, there was no where else left to cut. This was the situation Fr. Ivan Nahachewsky faced as he began his appointment to serve the Cudworth parish.
What followed over the fall, were a number of meetings whose goal was to arrive at a plan to go forward with. That plan ultimately, was one that many parishioners had seen coming for quite a while; they would part with their beloved building but continue to meet as a congregation in a borrowed space. Before any action could be taken both the parish and the Bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Saskatoon had to be in agreement on the path they would follow. With the way forward agreed upon, the decision to sell the church building was made. Without the building they would not have the ongoing expenses of building maintenance, insurance, heat and electricity, all of which are necessary to keep a building useable even if it is only for one day a month. Fr. Ivan shared that he is “more excited about the positive impact this decision has had on the faith community even though it hurts to give up our church building”. As with most things it is the waiting that wears on people, and for the parishioners, they have been waiting for the second shoe to drop as it were, for years already, and at least now the decision has been made and they can move forward.
Before the building could be listed for sale there were several things to be taken care of first. While the church building and the portion of the lot it sits on is now being offered for sale, the cemetery is not included in the sale. Some older graves were located close to the church and as a result the lot had to be resurveyed and the subdivision redone to ensure no grave sites were erroneously included in the sale of the land and building. Additionally, all the sacred and secular items needed to be removed and dealt with and the cross on the building will need to be removed before any sale is finalized.
The building may no longer be their meeting place, but the parish still exists, the people are still there. The parishioners are now meeting in the chapel at St. Michael’s Haven. Fr. Ivan shared that when they first began reaching out in search of a place to gather, all that he talked to were willing to try and accommodate them, but one place stood out as the right fit for them. The beautiful chapel in St Michael’s Haven had no regularly scheduled users and therefore they could schedule service dates and times without worrying about conflicts and so while they may not own a church building, they have a space in which they can worship and join together in fellowship. At the last service, the attendance was double what they previously had, and that is a positive outcome Fr. Ivan is hopeful will continue. The Ukrainian Catholic parish of the Holy Eucharist at Cudworth is the seat of the Cudworth pastoral district with satellite parishes at Rosthern, Rosthern farms, St. Julien, Alvena, Alvena farms, Sokal, Carpenter Hory, Tway, Wakaw, Humboldt, Meacham, Lanigan, Wolverine, Bruno farms and Our Lady of Sorrows Shrine pilgrimage site and a total of 25 cemeteries.
As part of his work with the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Saskatoon, Fr. Ivan is also the Vicar of Properties and as such the Our Lady of Sorrows Shrine fell onto his list of responsibilities. The foundation of the church on the site had caved in leaving the building unusable. In approximately 15 work bees, volunteers, board by board deconstructed the building salvaging as much as could be salvaged, both selling some and donating some. The asphalt shingles were disposed of as per environmental regulations and the rest of what could not be salvaged was burned in the crumbling foundation before it was filled with soil and returned to prairie landscape. The Hill, as it is commonly referred to as, still had some descendants of the members of the St. Demetrius parish, whose church was moved in 1964 to be attached to the chapel already present at the Shrine, and some of these individuals have new and energetic ideas to rejuvenate the Shrine. A new executive committee has been formed to replace the Cudworth Holy Eucharist executive to manage the Shrine. While that may sound as if there is a divide between Holy Eucharist in Cudworth and the Shrine-on-the-Hill, Fr. Ivan is enthusiastic about the future of both. Plans are in place to hold services in town at St. Michael’s Haven through the winter and at the Hill in the summer. Already this fall, Fr. Ivan and the executive hosted an event at the Hill to bring people back to the Shrine. Approximately 110 people came out for the event and Fr. Ivan and the executive have more events planned for 2023 along with carolling by a group from the Shrine on December 17 to the parishioners of the Cudworth parish to help build the spirit of Christmas and the spirit of faith community.