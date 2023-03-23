The deadline for submitting a claim for the First Nations class-action drinking-water settlement has been extended a year, giving individuals and communities more time to get their paperwork together and claims submitted, the federal government announced recently.
The new deadline for submitting a claim to the $8-billion drinking-water settlement is now March 7, 2024, Indigenous Services Canada said earlier this month.
First Nations and individuals affected by long-term drinking water advisories that lasted for at least one year between November 20, 1995 and June 20, 2021 now have another calendar year to submit their claim for compensation.
Last week, federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu told Iorì:wase that drinking water was her “top priority” as minister. At present, 32 long-term boil-water advisories are in place in 28 communities across Canada.
Those eligible for the settlement can submit their claims online at www.firstnationsdrinkingwater.ca.