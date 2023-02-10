LISTOWEL – LivFit has quickly become the place to be for North Perth’s fitness enthusiasts. The gym has recently moved to a new location, in order to better serve its rapidly-growing membership. Just a 240-metre distance from its previous building, LivFit has taken over the facility that previously housed dynafit University.
With their recent big move and upcoming one-year anniversary, the Banner sat down with owners Adrian Knight and Erin Veitch to learn more about their gym and future plans.
Back in 2019, Veitch and Knight tried to purchase the Listowel location of Anytime Fitness, but the pandemic soon put a stop to that.
“Obviously, COVID put a huge damper in that,” Knight explained.
After the gym closed, Veitch and Knight worked alongside previous LivFit owner, Michelle Haines, with the plan of eventually taking over ownership of the gym. They aided Haines in making LivFit a reality and were contract trainers for her for a couple years. Both Knight and Veitch had dreams of one day becoming gym owners.
So, on Feb. 14, 2022, their dream came true when they purchased the gym and could now call themselves the proud owners of LivFit. As they approach their anniversary, they look back at this past year.
“It’s been a long year,” Knight explains, when asked how their first year of ownership has been. “There have been ups and downs. The downs for us is how we’re going to manage it all.”
And with their exponential growth in membership, it’s easy to see why a new location was a much-needed step. The gym tripled its membership in the first year and having hit just over 420 members, it doubled the projected first-year business plan.
“It got to the point where we were having too many members for the space we were in,” Veitch said.
But moving so soon wasn’t originally part of the plan. The landlords of their new space had asked them a few times to rent their space in the past, but Veitch and Knight were hesitant. They had just taken over ownership of LivFit, were in their first year of being owners, and didn’t want to make the big move just yet.
“We were brand new, we didn’t want to move yet and then we realized we had to move. We had a couple other plans in the works, and those didn’t work out. The landlords kept asking us, so finally we were like ‘yeah, let’s do it,’” Veitch explained.
“We had a beautiful location, but it got to the point with 4,200- square feet, that it was too small,” Knight continued, “Like if you were doing a leg extension, you could kick somebody in the head that was on a bench. It was tight.”
Now, LivFit calls the industrial 10,000 square-foot building home. Decked out in a fresh coat of their iconic aqua colour, new floors and lots of equipment, the new space is welcoming to anyone who walks through the doors. Not only is the space welcoming, but the staff are friendly and care about those who want to start or continue their fitness journey with LivFit.
“We kind of do different things a lot differently than most gyms, like we have a new member induction where we follow up with our members for the first three months. We really try to make sure people are taking advantage of their gym membership,” said Knight.
“We pride ourselves on not locking people into a term contract, because a lot of gyms do, that’s how they get their money, or when someone wants to leave they charge them a remainder of the contract or a cancellation fee and we’re like no, that’s not how we should get money,” Veitch stated.
“We just want to see people enjoy themselves!” Knight expressed. “There are too many gym models that you have to drag yourself through the mud to achieve a goal. But what’s a goal? A goal for a lot of people is walking through that door,” Knight emphasized.
“It’s beautiful, friendly and welcoming!” Veitch had to say regarding why people should choose LivFit. “They can also come and if they are unsure, there’s not a ‘I have to commit for a year’ or ‘I have to commit for six months for a better price.’ They can just come and try it for a month, and if it doesn’t work they have that freedom to cancel it.”
So what can people expect from LivFit’s new location? More space. So far, all the equipment from their previous location has been brought over, and with the purchase of two new machines, the gym is really shaping up. Members now have the luxury of space during their workouts at the new location.
And more good things are on the horizon.
“We do want more equipment, but we know we have to take it easy! We’re gonna get there, we just have to baby step it,” explains Veitch.
They plan to get more equipment, racks, dumbbells and other items such as boxes and ropes, now that they have the space for it. Further, they are hoping to facilitate group classes and training in the future as the new location has the space to accommodate these programs.
For more information, check out LivFit’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, or visit its new location at 275 Elma St. W. in Listowel.