CORNWALL – A planned Chesterville bridge rehabilitation project will be $100,000 over budget when construction is finished this fall.
SDG Counties Council approved the lowest of three tenders received to refurbish the County Road 43 bridge over the South Nation River – Clearwater Structures Inc/CMS Inc. The company’s bid was $2,549,499, over $300K lower than the second lowest bidder. The project includes $200K in provisions to account for possible issues with deck strengthening. If the steel used in the structure of the deck is adequate, then the project may come in on budget or slightly below budget.
This bridge project will involve closing County Road 43 completely at the bridge and rerouting all traffic via a detour through downtown Chesterville.
In approving the project tender, council also approved the detour route and establishing a community safety zone, which will increase fines for speeding under the Highway Traffic Act, as well as a temporary speed reduction for County Road 7.
Local impact expected includes a two minute response time increase from the Chesterville Fire Station to fire calls south-east of the village, and increased traffic on County Roads 7 and 9 in the village.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by late-fall 2023.
As the South Nation River bridge project in Chesterville is the main bridge priority for SDG in 2023, staff recommended deferring a second major bridge project planned for Martintown as it was expected to be over budget.
The low-bidder for the Martintown project was below the $1.8 million budgeted. With contingency fees factored in and the South Nation River project over budget, the Martintown project was recommended to be deferred to 2024. Staff are expected to present a list to council at a later date where the funds can be used elsewhere.
A joint-tender between SDG Counties and South Dundas for micro-surfacing was approved by council. Four roads, three county roads in the eastern half of SDG, and Marine Station Road in South Dundas, are covered by the tender.
Duncor Enterprises Inc. was the lowest of two bids received, bidding $763,137.08. SDG will pay $646,281.08 while South Dundas will pay $116,856.00. The entire length of Marine Station Road, from County Road 2 to Broken Second Road will be micro-surfaced this year.
Council approved three tenders to buy a total of six trucks for the SDG Counties fleet at Monday’s meeting. Combined, the tenders were $39,009 under budget.
The tender for three half-tonne trucks costing $174,360 was approved from Blue Mountain Chrysler Ltd. in Collingwood. Their bid was nearly $18,000 lower than the second-lowest bidder, Miller Hughes Ford. Blue Mountain Chrysler was also the lowest-bidder for SDG’s two one-tonne truck replacements. Their $131,832 bid was $13,168 lower than second place Roy’s Chevrolet Buick GMC’s.
A tender for one three-quarter-tonne truck was awarded to Myers Kemptville Chevrolet Buick GMC for $64,799.00, which was $1,651 lower than second place Roy’s Chevrolet Buick GMC.
The six vehicles replace an identical number of vehicles currently in the SDG fleet as part of its 10-year equipment plan.
Six projects recommended for SDG Counties’ Regional Incentives Program were approved by council.
As first reported by The Leader on April 5, the project list includes two projects in South Dundas. The Doran Bay Resort and Model Ship Museum will receive $50,000 towards the construction of 38 foot by 60 foot, four-story high day spa and model ship museum – built from recycled shipping containers. Violet’s Vault, a new business opening in the Iroquois Plaza, will receive $11,375 towards its renovations of the former Bank of Montreal branch.
Other projects include the Bishop’s House in Williamstown, Bray Heights animal sanctuary in Green Valley, Holly Hill Farm in Williamstown, Harbers Greenhouses and Forestry in South Stormont near Chesterville, and Turquoise Compass Wellness in St. Andrews West. In all, $168,844.44 was approved by council.