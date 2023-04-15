North Hastings High School had their annual T.G. Welsh Memorial Staff versus Student hockey game on April 6 at 2 p.m. at the North Hastings Community Centre Arena. Despite a hard-fought game from both students and staff, the game was won by the students with a final score of 6 to 4. Barb Gillis, who teaches NOS, NERDS, Hospitality and Tourism and Healthy Active Living at NHHS comments on this annual hockey tradition.
According to Gillis, this year marked the 48th annual T.G. Welsh Memorial Staff versus Student hockey game. This year’s game on April 6 was at the North Hastings Community Centre Arena and started at 2 p.m.
“Tom Welsh was a well-known carpentry teacher here at North Hastings High School in the 1960s and 1970s and passed away. To honour his memory, the students and staff started a hockey game to keep his memory alive. The game is always a rivalry between staff and students and is full of spirit and excitement!” she says.
Gillis, who played left wing at the April 6 game, says that the students who play must be in grade 12 and be on track to graduate. She says it is a school-wide event that helps build school spirit and morale, and is something that the grade 12 students look forward to in their graduating year. She says that R and L Bus Lines donate their bussing services so the students (grades 7 to 12) can get to the arena, which she says is greatly appreciated and that they’ve done so for many years.
“We sometimes get parent spectators, but for the most part it is a school event. We have a fabulous school and always love promoting school spirit!” she says.
Ultimately, the students won the hockey game on April 6, with a final score of 6 to 4. Gillis told The Bancroft Times that it was a great game, with a great audience with lots of energy.
“I am so pleased that we have been able to maintain this tradition in memory of Tom Welsh. It is always a rivalry between teachers and grade 12 students, with lots of trash talk, but in the end, the score is a minor outcome to a full school event,” she says. “It was the energy we all need to start Easter weekend!”