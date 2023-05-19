SOUTH BRUCE – The Municipality of South Bruce is offering free life skills training seminars to young adults ages 16 - 25. The workshops are sponsored through the Early Investments in Education and Skills (EIES) funding provided by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO).
Community Liaison Committee (CLC) Project Coordinator Denny Scott arranged the upcoming seminars after realizing the funding wasn’t reaching the municipality’s secondary students.
“Over the past few years, the EIES fund…has been helping out a lot of youth programming through the five elementary schools in South Bruce. And that’s fantastic,” said Scott. “But it is difficult to reach out to the secondary and post-secondary young adults, because there’s no high school in South Bruce, there’s no post-secondary institution in South Bruce.”
Scott began looking for ways to connect with that age group and help them “because that’s what those funds are for.
“So by creating this programming geared towards this young adult demographic, staff are making sure that the funding is going to South Bruce residents of all ages.”
The idea is to help students transition from high school to college or university, and the possibility of dorm living or shared accommodations where skills not necessarily learned in school would be beneficial.
Cooking, cleaning, sewing/mending, money management, and what to look for when searching for rental units are some interesting subjects that will be covered.
When available, all instructors will be from local businesses. The first seminar will be hosted by Wise, the owner of Harley’s Pub and Perk in Mildmay, who will teach attendees “how to prepare and cook essential dishes that will provide a solid foundation for when they are ready to move away from home.” Karri Anne Cameron, a registered holistic nutritionist, “will also demonstrate how you can develop healthy cooking habits by learning to make the right decisions in the grocery store.”
Seven seminars are being offered, with the option to take all of them or register for individual evenings.
The program will include the following classes:
Meals Made Right, May 23 starting at 7 p.m. at the Mildmay-Carrick Community Centre, will include Cooking 101 & Healthy Shopping classes, where attendees will learn how to cook and what to look for while grocery shopping.
You can DIY, May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Teeswater Culross Community Centre. It will include Basic Plumbing & Handypeople, where attendees will learn basic plumbing skills and some talents, tips and tricks for do-it-yourself (DIY) work.
Darn Cleaning, June 6 starting at 7 p.m. at the Formosa Community Centre, will include classes Cleaning 101 & Mending/Sewing, where attendees will learn tips and tricks for cleaning and the basics of sewing/mending.
Affording Healthy, June 13 starting at 7 p.m. at the Mildmay-Carrick Community Centre, will include classes on Small-Scale Gardening, Personal Finances & Physical Fitness, where attendees will learn how to keep your body, garden and finances healthy.
The Right Space, June 20 starting at 7 p.m. at the Teeswater Culross Community Centre, will include classes Rental Recon, where attendees will learn about what to look for in a rental space, and the first part of Flipping the Iceberg, where attendees will learn about how to communicate effectively with roommates.
Hands-on Help, June 27 starting at 7 p.m. at the Formosa Community Centre, will include classes on Car Care/Cleaning & Basic IT, where attendees will learn basic car care and cleaning tips, computer care, and digital cleaning.
One Step at a Time, July 4 starting at 7 p.m. at the Teeswater Culross Community Centre, will include classes Study & Writing & Mental Wellness, where attendees will prepare for school through learning good study and writing habits, as well as how to maintain your mental wellbeing, as well as the final portion of the Flipping the Iceberg program.
To find out more information or register, visit https://forms.southbruce.ca/Life-Skills-Program or call the South Bruce office at 519-392-623 ext. 245.