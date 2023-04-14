NEYAASHIINIGMIING – On April 4, Heidi Elliott received news that broke her heart – a call that nobody ever wants to get, telling her of the unexpected and tragic death of her beloved husband and best friend, Geewadin Elliott.
The news from Las Vegas police informed her that her life partner and father of their four children had been struck and killed by a vehicle while he was attending the Reservation Economic Summit (RES), held at Caesar’s Palace on The Strip.
According to a Las Vegas Police press release, Elliott was crossing the road to his hotel at approximately 2:17 a.m., allegedly against the don’t walk light, when a vehicle travelling through the intersection fatally struck him. The driver was detained for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
“The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene and showed signs of impairment. The driver voluntarily submitted to and failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests,” the press release said. “The driver of the Chevrolet was placed under arrest and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.”
The Chippewas of Nawash community are in shock and deeply saddened by the sudden tragic death of their beloved Ogitchada (Warrior/Ceremonial Headman) brother.
Tributes began pouring in immediately and continue to grow as the news spreads across Turtle Island of the tragedy that took a man who touched many lives and whose kind and gentle soul will forever be remembered and missed.
Elliott was a senior manager at Aecon Group Inc., who posted the following tribute:
“It is with profound sadness that Aecon announces the sudden passing of Geewadin Elliott nDizhinikaaz, Senior Manager, U.S. Tribal Relations. Geewadin was a proud Potawatomi Anishinabe member of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation at Neyaashiinigmiing, Ontario. As a valued member of Aecon’s Indigenous Relations team, he played an important role in bringing truth, social responsibility, and leadership to Aecon through procurement, training, and employment opportunities between Aecon and Indigenous communities.
“Geewadin dedicated his life to sharing the truth of the injustices Indigenous people face on Turtle Island and contributed greatly to efforts of reconciliation. All of us at Aecon will miss Geewadin’s leadership, counsel and friendship. We extend our most sincere condolences to his wife Heidi and their four sons Neebeesh, Neebin, Washkesh, and Nowqua.”
Elliott served the Rama Police Service and the OPP for 15 years before joining Aecon.
The Rama Police Service said in a social media post, “Members of the Rama Police Service would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former OPP and Rama Police Officer Geewadin Elliott. May he rest in peace and he will be forever in our hearts. Baa Maa Pii.”
A Sacred Fire was lit at the Nawash Community Centre and ran for four days as community members from far and wide journeyed to honour their beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.
He was returned to his home territory of Neyaashiinigmiing on Wednesday, April 12, under the watchful eye of the Honour Guard of the Eagle Staff Carriers Executive Committee, who called out for all Eagle Staff Carriers, saying, “On behalf of Eagle Staff Gathering Executive Committee, you are being called to the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation in Neyaashiinigmiing, Ontario (Cape Croker) in Honouring of our Ogitchada Brother Geewadin Elliot baa.
“Our brother was a part of this committee, which was being transitioned to the Kettle & Stony Point First Nation. He was an Eagle Staff Carrier. He carried his father’s Butch Elliot baas Wounded Knee Eagle Staff and was one of our Ogitchada to his family, community, and nation. He attended Eagle Staff Gathering for numerous years, all various and hosting communities.
“This is a time of honouring, and giving.”
A service honouring the life of Geewadin Elliott baa was held on April 13 in Neyaashiinigmiing.