Essex Council will hold a statutory public meeting to introduce proposed changes to the Town of Essex Zoning By-Law, Number 1037, after receiving a report from Development Services’ department that reviewed residential parking requirements.
The matter was discussed at the August 14 regular meeting.
In June of last year, the previous Term of Council directed Town staff to review parking requirements in the Town’s Zoning By-Law for multi-residential developments.
Lori Chadwick, Director of Development Services, noted town Administration augmented this review to also include parking requirements for single-detached, semi-detached, and townhome dwellings.
She noted that in the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, it was outlined that one of Council’s goals was to establish areas within the Town where higher density housing options are encouraged, and identify areas within the Town where the development of mixed-use buildings should be encouraged
Currently, in multi-residential dwellings, there is a requirement of 1.25 parking spaces per dwelling unit, of which 15% must be reserved for visitor parking.
For multi-residential dwellings, Chadwick outlined Administration was recommending the separation of visitor parking from required tenant parking as additional parking spaces. They also recommended basing tenant parking requirements on the number of bedrooms of one parking space per studio or one-bedroom unit, 1.5 parking spaces per one bedroom with den or two-bedroom unit, and two parking spaces per three-bedroom unit.
In addition, single-detached, semi-detached, Townhomes, and Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs) currently require one parking space.
Chadwick outlined that municipalities must permit up to two ADUs per main dwelling unit and must permit tandem parking.
For singles, semi-detached, and ADUs, she recommended Council recognize parking in the required front yard as required parking spaces, allow for additional pavement in the required front yard, but set landscaping minimums of 30% for lots having a width of less than 12m, 40% for a lot width of 12-15m, and 50% for a lot width of greater than 15m.
She also recommended Council maintain current requirements for the number of parking spaces per dwelling unit.
Information about the statutory public meeting to introduce these proposed changes will be provided in the near future.
Councillor Katie McGuire-Blais liked the report and recommendations, but did have concerns with recognizing parking in a required front yard as required parking spaces. In new subdivisions, she said people are already parking there and people are still parking on the street. She does not believe it will necessarily solve the problem. Because of that, she would like to see that removed.
She said it may come to developers having to provide parking lots within a subdivision.
Chadwick said there is a trend with developments coming forward with smaller lots, and ADUs. Not allowing parking in the required front yard could potentially turn down an application for an ADU.
Councillor Jason Matyi is looking forward to what residents will say on the recommendations. He asked if there can be separation between rural and urban areas.
Manager of Planning Services, Rita Jabbour, said that is possible.
After the public meeting, Chadwick said Administration will report back to Council with proposed amendments, based on public feedback. Council can consider and make further amendments at that time.