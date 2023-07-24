Whitewood donated $50,000 to Kipling Arena to help the town with its upgrades for the facility.
The town closed the arena for the summer during its construction phase in order to improve the facility.
The upgrades being done to the arena include redoing the entrance, installing wheelchair accessible bathrooms, putting up new siding, and electrical work.
Rodney Luypaert, Crop Inputs Manager at Richardson Pioneer Whitewood, said they were happy to contribute to a local project.
“The Town of Kipling applied to our Richardson Foundation,” he said.
“We have a foundation where we give back to small towns across Western Canada. We’ve done quite a few donations in our area to Moosomin, Kipling, Langbank, Whitewood, Tantallon. Any community can apply.
“It feels good to give back, we like to give back to all of the communities in our trading area.”
Mayor Pat Jackson of Kipling said the donation helps a lot towards improving the facility.
“This will go towards arena repairs. The costs were considerably higher than what we anticipated because construction costs have completely gone up,” said Jackson.
“We’ve got to keep the arena in solid, healthy, safe condition until such time as it can be replaced.”
The town’s long term plan is to build a new arena for the community.
However until then, Jackson said the community has decided to renovate its current facility so that people in Kipling can enjoy its recreational services.
“The arena does get used a great deal,” she said.
The renovations to the arena include improving the front of the building, as well as adding an additional bathroom to the waiting room area and making it more accessible to people with disabilities.
With construction for the arena’s repairs almost being completed, Jackson said it should be finished by the end of August and open in time for the fall season.
Thankful for community’s support
Leisure Services Manager Susan Hengen said the donation from Richardson Pioneer Whitewood is much appreciated to the community of Kipling.
“Richardson Pioneer is a very generous contributor,” said Hengen.
“What’s really unique about Richardson’s is they look after their communities.
“They donated previously to the replacements of our boards, a few years back. I think we received $35,000 for that.
“They are a great agricultural partner because they continue to give back to communities.”