UPDATE: The hamlet and the Angidlik family came to an agreement that the work will not cross the current 191-metre threshold, said Meagan Angidlik.
A family in Rankin Inlet is issuing public pleas for excavation work to stop at the sand pit across First Landing Lake.
Meagan Angidlik started an online petition, which has more than 500 signatures, sounding an alarm that excavation work was getting “dangerously close” to her grandfather Joachim Angidlik’s gravesite.
“This is a campsite for my family and has been for generations,” she wrote in the petition.
In previous communication with the Hamlet of Rankin Inlet, Angidlik said the hamlet committed to a 50-metre buffer zone between the work and the gravesite. However, Angidlik believes that buffer is not being respected, and she’s asking now for a 200-metre buffer to avoid any further disturbance to the gravesite.
“The terrain where the gravesite is located is unstable and eroding,” wrote Angidlik. “By continuing with this excavating project, it could cause damage to the gravesite, and our family’s access to our cabins. My grandfather’s intentions were to rest in this place, and when the time comes my grandmother Adele Kumaruag will also rest beside him.”
She urged the issue to be addressed immediately, saying the urgency of it seemed not to be a concern to the hamlet of Rankin Inlet.
Darren Flynn, senior administrative officer of the Hamlet of Rankin Inlet, told Kivalliq News June 2 the hamlet was working on the issue but at this time has no comment for the media. He predicted being in a position to speak to the subject early next week.