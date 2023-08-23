Members of Drumheller and Rosedale fire halls, as well as RCMP and EMS responded to a call for a single vehicle collision on Thursday, August 17 at around 11:45 a.m. on Range Road 193. Fire crews were informed the vehicle was in a precarious position, though the driver had exited the vehicle. The driver, the only passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries in the accident and was attended to on scene by EMS before being transported to Drumheller Health Centre for treatment. At this time the cause of the accident is unknown and is being investigated by RCMP.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you