Line Dancing classes are back in Faraday Township on Oct. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre. Line dancing teacher Linda Olszewski comments on the return of these classes after a two plus year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, promising attendees exercise and fun learning traditional line dancing like country, rumba, cha-cha, waltz, tango and samba. Drop ins to the classes are welcome and no obligation is required.
Olszewski says she has been involved in line dancing in the area for about 25 years as a dancer.
“I have been involved in line dancing in the area for about 25 years as a dancer. Recently, due to the passing of our line dance instructor, Yvette Hastrop, I am currently teaching an advanced traditional line dance class at Dungannon. My hope is to carry on Yvette’s legacy by starting a beginners’ class at Faraday. Yvette did a combined class at Faraday for several years,” she says.
According to bellaballroom.com, line dancing has many forms and existed for thousands of years in many parts of the world. Some say it originated with English Country Dancing, and the first line dance instructions appeared in a book of dance sheets in 1650. European settlers to America brought this dance form with them and begat the English Country Dances or Contra dances that were popular in New England in the 1800s.
These Contra dances combined country dancing with European folk dances, and became very popular by the mid-1800s. In the 1950s and 1960s, line dances continued to develop and by the 1970s, they were done with many different musical styles including pop, rock and roll, swing, disco, Latin and Jazz. Country music line dancing, which many are familiar with today, most likely originated in Nashville in the 1980s, and the popularity of line dancing shows no signs of abating, with Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” dance craze and “The Macarena” keeping it in the mainstream into the 21st century.
As of now, the line dancing classes at the Faraday Community Centre began on Oct. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will be happening weekly at a cost of $5 per class. The Faraday Community Centre is located at 13 Lower Faraday Road, at the corner of Lower Faraday Road and Hwy 28. They ask that attendees bring water and comfortable shoes. For more information, please contact Olszewski at 613-332-2377.