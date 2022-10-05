Western Valley Region Special Olympics coordinator Debbi Graham dropped by the Woodstock Police Force station Tuesday, Oct. 4, to pick up a small cash donation courtesy of the police force and its public safety partners.
Woodstock Police Cst. Shaun Kimball, the forces community relations officer, presented Graham with a $173 cash donation collected from donations dropped in a boot at the 2022 Public Safety Day held in the NBCC parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Kimball said a large crowd, including many children, dropped by the Public Safety Day event for a close-up look and demonstration of the many types of safety equipment used to protect them and their families.
He described the second annual event as a great success, noting it provided an opportunity for children to see police, firefighters and other public safety officials as friends to help them.
As the force’s community relations officer, Kimball serves as a liaison with local schools, organizations and others. He maintains a regular presence at schools, building relationships with the students and holding presentations on various safety issues.
He and his fellow officers also connect with daycares and preschools to build relationships. On several occasions, Woodstock Police Force officers staged fun water-gun fights with the preschool children.
“The kids love it,” said Kimball, adding it teaches them not to fear the police and learn the men and women in uniform are there to help them.
Graham praised Kimball, the Woodstock Police Force, and other public safety organizations for their long-running support of the Western Valley Region Special Olympics.
Public safety organizations participating in the second annual Public Safety Day included the Woodstock Police Force and Western Valley RCMP, Woodstock, Hartland and Debec fire departments, Carleton Ground Search and Rescue, Canada Border Services Agency, Canada Forces 89th Battalion, N.B. Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance N.B., Department of Justice and Public Safety, local tow truck companies, N.B. SPCA, N.B. Conservation officers, and CUJO Dive and Rescue team.
Not only did the children get a chance to meet the men and women working to protect them, but they also enjoyed the close-up look at cars, trucks and equipment used in their efforts.