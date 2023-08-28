The number of participants may have been down, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the competitors and spectators at the 86th annual Chatham-Kent Plowman’s Association Plowing Match.
An estimated crowd of 250 cheered on the participants as they attempted to lay down the perfect furrow at the Stacie and Jim DeBrouwer family farm on Ed’s Line on Aug. 12.
It was the second summer in a row the DeBrouwers have hosted the plowing match.
The 20 competitors vied for the top spot in 12 tractor and horse classes and other special divisions, although many classes had single participants.
Stephanie Richardson, CKPA secretary and plowing match organizer, said the event usually draws 35-40 competitors from across southwestern Ontario – as far east as Toronto and north to Owen Sound.
“Perth County moved their plowing match to the same day,” Richardson said.
Perth’s plowing match in 2022 event was held on Aug. 27 in Listowel before changing their date this summer.
“I don’t know if that’s why we lost some regulars; we usually draw a lot of guys from the Strathroy area, and they’re right in the middle of the two,” Richardson said. “We expected more plowmen, but we’re glad we had the ones we did.”
The plowmen – and the Queen and Princess of the Furrow – put on a good show for the appreciative audience.
Rebekah Ball, Dresden’s reigning Queen of the Furrow, showed off her plowing skills as the lone competitor in the Class 1 women’s open division.
Marissa McGee was named Princess of the Furrow, succeeding Meg Avery, who reigned for 2022-23. Ball, who has a two-year reign as Queen of the Furrow, and McGee will represent the CKPA at plowing matches around the region – including the 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo in Dufferin County Sept. 19-23 – and events around Chatham-Kent over the next year to promote the association and agriculture.
Admission to the Aug. 12 Chatham-Kent Plowing Match was free, as the CKPA solicits sponsorship from local businesses to cover expenses.
The CKPA expresses their gratitude to the more than 40 sponsors who supported this year’s event.
One of the highlights for kids and adults was the equipment on display from Delta Power Equipment, B. Crow Excavation and Timac Agro.
“Kids love to climb on the tractors and equipment and get their pictures taken,” Richardson said. “And the low horses are always a crowd pleaser too.”
Spectators also enjoyed being ferried around the site on a ‘people mover.’
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Area had an information booth, while two local churches co-hosted a food booth.
Richardson said plans are already underway for the 87th annual Chatham-Kent Plowing Match, which will be held on the second Saturday in August that it has since the beginning – Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 – with hopes other local matches honour the CKPA traditional date by booking theirs on another day.
The site will be announced at a later date.
“It’s hard to commit to a location until we see how the wheat does over the winter,” Richardson said.
The DeBrouwers have offered their farm for a third straight year if another farmer doesn’t volunteer their land.
“We like to move it around Chatham-Kent,” Richardson said, adding it’s not easy to find a host.
The 2021 match was held at Kelly and Greg Guy’s farm in Merlin, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 competition. The 2019 match was held at the Peter Fisher farm on Gregory Line near Chatham, one year after the 82nd annual event was held at Larry Delrue’s farm near Pain Court, a prelude to the 2018 International Plowing Match and International Expo a month later.
The Plowing Match was last held in the East Kent area in 2017 at the Bernie and Ann Marie DeBrouwer farm near Highgate, while the Robertson family farm near Ridgetown hosted the 73rd annual event in 2009.
Sponsorship opportunities for the 2024 CK Plowing Match are available by contacting Richardson at 519-365-5952.
Richardson will also have applications for the 2024 Queen and Princess of the Furrow available early in the fall.
Following are the 86th annual Chatham-Kent Plowing Match results, held on Saturday at the Jim and Stacie DeBrouwer farm on Ed’s Line in Harwich Twp.
Class 1 (Open to all women of Ontario): 1st – Rebekah Ball, Dresden
Class 2A-S Antique tractor class, Trail Plow, Senior (21+): 1st – Bob Dakin, Dover Centre
Class 2B-S Antique tractor class, Mounted Plow, Senior (21+): 1st – Doug Smith, Strathroy
Class 2B-J Antique tractor class, Mounted Plow, Junior (10-20): 1st – Cameron Vos, Alvinston
Class 3 Chatham-Kent 2 furrow plows 10 to 20 years: 1st – Matthew Sterling, Pain Court; 2nd – Chris Luimes, Blenheim
Class 4 Chatham-Kent 2 furrow plows 21 and older: 1st – Brian Sterling, Pain Court; 2nd – Eric Prelaz, Thamesville
Class 5-S 2 or 3 furrow plow, Senior (21+): 1st – Kody Vandevenne, Wilkesport
Class 5-J 2 or 3 furrow plow, Junior (10-20): 1st – Austin Brodhaecker, Ayr
Class 6 3 furrow plow, 10 to 20 years: 1st – Kyle Ross, Dresden; 2nd – Wyatt Ball, Dresden; 3rd – Ryan Ross, Dresden
Class 7 3 furrow plow, 21 Years or Older: 1st – Brandon Crow, Thamesville
Class 9 4 + furrows not less than 12”, 21 or older: 1st – Jim DeBrouwer, Blenheim; 2nd – Michael DeBrouwer, Blenheim
Class 10 Reversible: 1st – Rob Sterling, Chatham
Class 11 Novice Class first-time plowmen: 1st – Conlan Johnston, Blenheim
Class 12A Horse Plowing, Sulky: 1st – Steven Proctor, London
Best Plowed Land at the Match: Matthew Sterling
Junior Special Best Plowed Land, 15-under: Kyle Ross
Best Plowed Land by a 4-H Member: Kyle Ross
2022-24 Chatham-Kent Queen of the Furrow: Rebekah Ball, Dresden
2023-24 Chatham-Kent Princess of the Furrow: Marissa McGee, Dresden
Dignitary Plowing Participants: Dave Epp, MP Chatham-Kent Leamington