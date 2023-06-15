If you’re still planning your Canada Day celebrations, look no further than West Lincoln’s long lineup of attractions, from concerts to magic shows. The icing on Canada’s birthday cake, of course, is a spectacular fireworks display.
This year’s West Lincoln Canada Day Festival will take over the Leisureplex Township Park in Smithville from 3 to 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
Wendy Beaty, co-ordinator of recreation services, said last year’s celebrations were a blast, but this year should be even better.
“We’ve got a ton of interactive activities, and fantastic performers lined up to keep people of all ages entertained as we ring in Canada’s 156th birthday,” Beaty said. “And, of course, it’s not really a party unless you can dance to some tunes and marvel at a spectacular fireworks display.”
Some of the attractions include the farmers market, Bubble Force Canada, Hoop Fun Zone, Triple C Petting Farm, 905 Game Zone Gaming Trailer, and Spiniko Outdoor Game Zone.
An adult cornhole tournament will also take place, and if you are up for it, you can register your team of two by June 23 by emailing recreation@westlincoln.ca or calling 905-957-3346, ext. 4682. Both participants must submit first and last names and a team name. Space is limited and will be first come, first served.
The main stage will host the BenTastic magic show, Fire and Hoop fire show and headliner Epic Eagles, performing the music of the Eagles.
Dean Young, Epic Eagles' lead singer, said the band, which is performing at the festival for the first time, is looking forward to the celebration. “It’s an honour to headline the festival on Canada Day, and we will be performing the best hits from the Eagles,” Young said. “We will make it a special evening for everyone involved.”
Mayor Cheryl Ganann said in a release that the festival is a great opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate all the things that make us Canadian. “Whether you’ve been here for 100 years or one hour, you are a part of our country and our community, and we are overjoyed to gather with you for our nation’s birthday party,” she said.
Chief administrative officer Bev Hendry said the festival will offer activities for people of all ages and invites everyone to enjoy a full day of festivities, and added it’s “sure to be an incredible experience.”
If you are planning to drive to the festival, the township recommends skipping the drive and taking public transit since parking is limited. A free shuttle service will be provided with pickup and drop-off points at the West Lincoln Community Centre, the Greek Hall and the Village Square Plaza.