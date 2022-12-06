Cathy Hogg is shifting political arenas.
The board of trustees chair for Prairie Rose Public Schools gave notice on Tuesday that as of the end of the day, she would be taking an unpaid leave of absence for at least six months in order to pursue provincial politics.
“After much consideration, I am happy to announce I will be seeking the NDP nomination for Cypress-Medicine Hat,” a press release states. “Like many residents, I do not have any confidence in our current government and worry about the further damage they may do to our province. I believe the best thing we can do for Alberta is come together and work towards what we really need as a community.
“I understand the importance in being part of that path forward and will ensure I can be a representative for each and every resident of this community and what their family needs. I do believe that the Alberta NDP’s plans for the province will benefit our families, communities and our province. My respect and love for this community will drive my passion to be a strong advocate for this unforgettable corner of the province.”
Hogg has been a strong supporter and advocate for public education in the province for many years. In October, she received the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal from Sarah Hoffman, NDP Opposition Deputy Leader and Education Critic, for her efforts.
A long-serving trustee for Prairie Rose Public Schools, Hogg has been the board chair for the past year. She also served as president of the Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta from 2017-2021.
Tim Gruber, a retired teacher, announced in September his intention to vie for the Cypress-Medicine Hat NDP nomination. Hogg’s announcement sets up the first ever NDP nomination vote in the region.