Gananoque Poet Laureate Gretchen Huntley is often present at events around the community.
She has a passion in writing in rhyme. And she’ll neatly put words together, creating wonderful poems that are related to the festivity or event she is attending. Huntley then recites that poem to those in attendance.
“I love rhyme,” said Huntley, 83, and who was appointed poet laureate for the town in 2021. “I always say I don’t write poetry. I write rhyme.”
Huntley recently teamed up with a local photographer, Deb Keogh, to create a book that features well-known areas in Gananoque.
The book is titled Taking a Spin Around Our Town. Many of Huntley’s poems and Koegh’s photography are featured in the book. Some of them are ones Huntley read before for the town.
All profits from the book are being donated to the Rotary Club of Gananoque and the Gananoque Lions Club.
“I’ve always loved to rhyme, and I’ve always wanted to give back to Gananoque because I love the town, I love being here, and Deb, my neighbour, moved here six or seven years ago and fell in love with Gan as well,” said Huntley. “(Deb) put this amazing photo on Facebook, and she had seen a program where you can make the photo look like it spins, which she (used). The photo hit me like a ton of bricks, so I reached out to her, asking if she’d consider collaborating with me on a book of photos and poetry of Gan. The photo hit me because it was like taking a spin around town. She actually put a spin on it, on the photo. We start the book with a sunrise and end it with a sunset.”
Huntley said her new book will take readers on a tour and journey of the town, as the book takes a look at a number of popular locations and locations a little lesser known to the reader.
Last week, Huntley and Keogh took part in a book signing at O’Connor Gallery in Gananoque.
“Deb and I were there, and it was a great time,” said Huntley. “Deb is so good at what she does. She has that way of her that she captures the essence of things.”
Copies of Taking a Spin Around our Town are selling quickly, Huntley said. The book can be purchased at numerous locations around town, like Pharmasave, at Strands of Time Beauty Salon, etc.
“It’s a book for everybody,” said Huntley. “We’ve tried to cover so much of the beauty of Gananoque.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)