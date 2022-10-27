Kneehill County approved possibly hooking up a Linden village resident to the rural municipality's water system. The decision was made at the Oct. 11 regular meeting of council.
Councillors heard a report from John McKiernan, environmental services manager noting that the Village of Linden was requesting Kneehill approve a village resident hooking up to the rural water system.
“As per Kneehill County Policy #14-17, the Linden council passed a motion to request a connection to the Sunnyslope Gravity water system on behalf of their resident,” stated McKiernan in his memo to council.
“If council approves the recommended motion, the first step in the process will be to submit the water application to a third party consultant to run a water model study.
“This study will verify the capacity of the waterline and the impacts, if any, that adding this new service connection may have on the existing users of the system.
“If the results of the water model are favourable, Kneehill County operations will install the service and make the connection to our waterline. The curb stop will be located on the property line of the potential user and from this point it will be the responsibility of the potential user to install a waterline to connect from this point to the residence.
McKiernan went on to say the village will be the utility account holder and county administration will send the utility bill to the village for payment.
“As this is a non-residential connection, it is recommended by administration that connection be completed when meter lift pits are available for installation,” added the memo.
McKiernan answered the residence is actually located in Linden, not in the county when asked for clarification by Coun. Ken King on the term “non-residential” and if that term was being used because billing would be sent to the village.
McKiernan added the county’s water line is located across the road. Reeve Jerry Wittstock interjected saying the village has no water services in that area, which McKiernan confirmed as correct.
McKiernan further clarified that the residence is being referred to as “non-resident” because the address in question is located within the Village of Linden’s municipal boundary rather than in Kneehill's municipal boundary, despite the fact the water lines in question are located within Kneehill's boundary.
Coun. Laura Lee Machell-Cunningham asked what options the property owner would have if Kneehill County council turned down this request. McKiernan answered he didn’t know exact options but the property owner may have the option of drilling their own water well.
Councillors unanimously approved by resolution the application from the Village of Linden on behalf of their resident to allow the connection of the property located at NE 20-30-25-W4M, Plan 211 1597, Block 1, Lot 1 to the Sunnyslope Gravity water service area on the condition that the water modelling confirms that there is sufficient capacity in the system for this additional connection.