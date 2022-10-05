Three current members of Renfrew council, a former member of council and an individual who has sought the position without success several times are vying for the mayor's position in Refrew. They are current councillors Mike Coulas, Sandi Heins and Tom Sidney, and a former councillor, Kate Windle. Cal Scott, who has run for the mayor's job in several past several elections, did not respond to requests for an interview. Current Mayor Don Eady is not seeking re-election. Eight people are seeking the six councillor positions.
Mike Coulas
Mike Coulas considers himself a true Renfrew boy having been married 44 years and raising two adult children in the community where he had a successful career as the owner/operator of Renfrew Chrysler for 23 years and the last 12 years in the real estate field.
Now he would like to be the next mayor of Renfrew.
He is a positive thinker and knows first-hand that strong leadership is only one part of success. It requires teamwork and a commitment to make that goal the focus.
“With eight years of being on this town council, I’ve seen and been involved in many projects that have been very satisfying and successful, but there is much more to do,” he said. “I’ve learned so much during what I call my apprenticeship in municipal politics and how things work in this segment.
“Now that I have a much better grasp of what is going, on I am better suited to answer questions and concerns from the ratepayers,” Mr. Coulas said. “Ratepayers should never be worried about approaching a member of council regarding an issue. No matter how big or how small.”
When asked what makes him a good candidate, he pointed out his municipal experience could prove invaluable as it may be a slate of first-time councillors.
“Once again, I draw on my eight years as a municipal councillor here in Renfrew,” he said. “This will really come in handy as the council will pretty much be made up of totally new members. That will present some challenges and, if elected mayor, I will use those experiences as we move forward. It is a big learning curve on the first year of council.”
When he first let his name stand for a seat in 2014, he was quite vocal that a council made up with career public servants with little or no business experience is missing the vital elements for a strong council.
“I’ve maintained that a council should not be made up primarily of people who have never owned or worked for a business and their appreciation of how a business should be run is limited at best,” he said. “The town is a corporation and money comes in and money goes out. As the elected council for Renfrew, we are responsible for that money and that it is spent in a prudent and efficient manner. That is why, as mayor, I will ensure that council is held accountable for tax dollars.”
* * * * * *
Sandi Heins
Current council member Sandi Heins, who wore the Chains of Office as the mayor of Renfrew (1998-2010) and is completing her term upon returning to council, is hoping to have the honour of wearing the ceremonial symbol once again as she has let her name stand for mayor in this year’s municipal election.
While her current role of councillor will soon be over, she admits she wrestled with the notion of whether or not to run for mayor but realized that being away for eight years did not deter her confidence in her abilities.
“You have to remember when I joined council in 2018, I was the only new member as the other six members were all re-elected,” she said. “They worked together for four years and they were familiar with each other. I think having served previously I had an advantage if another newcomer had won.”
She recalled her time as mayor and she realized she had the natural qualities of leadership and experience. She put those skills to work as she devoted much of the last year to lobby her colleagues for the rehabilitation of the CP Caboose at Haramis Park.
“That really encouraged me to run again,” she said. “Regular citizens and council members came together to develop a plan to save a big part of our history. The other candidates all have excellent qualities and experience, but having held the job for 12 years, I know there are times when as mayor you are faced with really tough choices, and it takes strong leadership to guide a council through some difficult times.
Her priorities are simple. Prepare for future growth due to Highway 17 and be ready to work with developers as they will be a big part of the town’s growth and she wants a more transparent accounting system for council.
“I was disappointed when we learned that the Ma-Te-Way project was millions of dollars over budget and I had no idea of the massive increase in expenses,” she said. “I am not blaming anyone as it was due to outside forces, but it came as a shock. When I can’t answer a resident’s question, then that is a problem.”
If elected mayor, she said she will always have one consideration weigh in on her decision making.
“I will always remind my fellow council members not to forget about the people who have been here their entire lives and, in some cases, their family members can be traced back to the founding members of Renfrew,” she said. “It is great we have outside developers with exciting ideas and new families are settling in. But we must never forget the generations of people who got us to where we are today.”
* * * * * *
Tom Sidney
Tom Sidney launched his bid to become the next mayor of Renfrew and his campaign tagline fits in perfectly with his firm belief the town can become a major tourist destination like Huntsville through aggressive advertising and a commitment by all parties involved to make it a destination location.
“There is absolutely no reason why Renfrew cannot become the new Huntsville,” Mr. Sidney said. “The slogan, ‘Renfrew is the gateway to family adventure,’ is more than just a tagline. It can become a reality if the next council understands the many challenges and opportunities tied with the aftermath of the twinning of the highway.
“We have to be more aggressive in terms of development and we don’t want to find ourselves struggling to keep up the way Arnprior has had to do when they realized the sheer number of new homes that were needed. They did a good job overall managing with the many critical changes that had to be made to adopt to the new reality of their population increasing by almost 10 percent in less than 10 years.”
Mr. Sidney said the core issues such as recycling, waste disposal, police, fire and paramedic services will always require annual planning and have policies in place so there are no major surprises. Surprisingly, he listed the need to re-engage with the residents as an area that needs to be examined.
While his 25 years of working in the field of mental health and with a spectrum of people was challenging, it was also rewarding at times. He worked with people suffering from the deepest depths of depression who sometimes saw suicide as their only option. He knows when to take a chance with recruiting volunteers and when to back off.
“I never gave up on clients trying to get better and I will never give up on my hometown in terms of trying to promote a positive and economical option for young families. We identify their areas of interest and get them engaged. It is good for the residents and good for the town with new volunteers recruited.
Mr. Sidney has heard many positive endorsements from area residents and one common message heard over and over is a feeling of disconnect between staff and council.
“If elected mayor I would work with my fellow councillors and staff to see if there is an actual problem and what measures we can proactively take and try to engage those feeling left out,” he said. “One way is my commitment to post a new video each week as a means of current information.”
He said his previous eight years as a councillor made him realize just how much he valued and respected his wife’s input on some issues. He credits the love and support shown by his wife on the long nights he was busy chairing various committees, such as tourism or as a member of others.
“Shelley’s support for my council work has been 100 percent genuine and allowed me to work with various people,” he said. “If I have the honour to be elected mayor, I will make re-engagement with residents a priority and I also see it as a chance to recruit potential volunteers.
“As mayor of Renfrew I want people to take this opportunity to really look around and ask themselves “what is Renfrew,” and “who are we?” That is part of the growing process.”
* * * * * *
Kate Windle
Anyone who has called Renfrew home over the last 50 years can likely tell you they know Kathryn Windle, mainly because she seems to always be involved in worthwhile projects by providing music or whatever else might help.
It is that desire that convinced her she should try to claim a seat at the council table, just as she had done successfully on three previous occasions. However, this time, she has her eyes set on the top job and to formally wear the Chains of Office that recognizes her as the head of council.
Ms. Windle describes herself as a family person, businesswoman for half a century, health and fitness promoter, and a community volunteer who has been honoured by the Governor General with a Caring Canadian Award and the Queen’s Sovereign Medal for Volunteers.
Locally, she was nominated by the Chamber of Commerce for Citizen of the Year and once named Honourary Parade Marshall by the Business Improvement Area. It was listing those accomplishments that convinced her to run for mayor. But there are other reasons to.
“The public have been encouraging me to run for mayor of Renfrew for at least a decade,” she said. “With the mayor’s chair empty, this is the perfect time to let my name stand for that position. Renfrew needs to flourish, and I can help us do that.”
During the campaign she is drawing on her three terms as a councillor to provide good communications skills and leadership qualities.
“Having served three terms as a municipal councillor showed me that I am a good communicator, with excellent leadership qualities,” she said. “I get the facts and make educated decisions based on those facts and recommendations. Keeping the public informed comes easily as writing and communications come naturally for me.”
Ms. Windle is not campaigning on long term policy items, but rather on issues that affect her constituents daily.
“The main issues for ratepayers are the condition of the roads and it is my hope to work with the builders to create infrastructure, as tendered, on time, and within the contracted budget,” she said. “And we need to work with developers to bring different types of accommodations, for all levels of income. That will help to ease the way for all those who wish for a safe home, a solid education, steady employment and healthy recreation.”
* * * * * *
Andrew Dick
Andrew Dick wears many hats, literally and figuratively, as a husband, father, co-business owner, fulltime employee at myFM Pembroke, community volunteer and others, but the one his eye is set on is the role of councillor for the Town of Renfrew.
Mr. Dick, 47, is a proud fourth generation Renfrew resident. He married his high school sweetheart and to this day he credits her for all her efforts in helping to raise their two children. When he finds the time, as co-owner of LANDELLA, RC Fireworks and Dick's Property Management, he manages to assist where needed.
So why politics, given the number of things you are involved with?
“I have always been very interested in politics as a whole, especially at the local level,” he said. “I have always wanted to run since I have been in my late 20s, the timing was never right for myself or my family. I have matured and learned so much over the last many years. My career, business, family are all in a great place, so the timing is perfect for me to dive into this.”
Mr. Dick considers himself a forward-thinker and not dwelling on the past or resisting new techniques. It is for those and other reasons he feels now is the opportune time to let his name stand for public office.
When asked to list the reasons he wanted to become a councillor, he had no problem listing them in a very short time span.
“The reasons I want to become councillor is that I have the drive to always be the best at what I do and I want to see that for this town,” he said. “I want it to be the best it can be, to evolve, to adapt with the fast pace world we live in.
“I do not want the town to be in the back seat watching the world go by. I want Renfrew in the driver seat leading the pack of small communities in the Valley and beyond. But the main reason I would make a good councillor is that I do not offer excuses—only solutions.”
In his view, one of the main issues facing incumbent councils following the October elections will be affordable housing and the need to work with upper governments to figure this out, to get more affordable housing within the town limits.
Another issue is what role the over-budget recreation centre has in showcasing the town. He points out the project is going to be way over budget, to no fault of anyone, just the fact of rising costs over the last two years.
He says once Ma-Te-Way is completed and open, plans must be in place to keep the centre busy every day of the week. But it must be paid without having the taxpayers absorb the entire cost.
Finally, he says now is the time to develop a strategy to attract younger families to relocate here. That way the new residents can begin to lay down roots just as several Valley generations have done the same.
* * * * * *
Kyle Cybulski
Kyle Cybulski is a career tradesman in sheet metal and has spent years in the construction industry as both a business owner and recently, a project manager overseeing building sites.
In that time, he has come to understand that for any project, whether it is the actual construction or the individuals behind it who worked collaboratively to get it off the ground, there must be a solid team in place to make the tough decisions for it to be successful.
That is why Mr. Cybulski has added his name to the number of Renfrew residents hoping to garner enough votes to be elected to council.
“There is no sense in sitting back and complaining without action,” he said. “As a new candidate I have a genuine love for my hometown. Along with my wife, Ashley, we are raising our daughter and our son (12 and 10 years, respectively) in Renfrew, and I want to help make Renfrew positioned for opportunity and growth. I want my children to one day work and raise a family without having to leave in order to start a career somewhere else.”
He also recognizes that some of the community’s traditional industries such as manufacturing are likely not returning so he is aware the time is right for Renfrew to transition to other economic drivers of the economy.
“Renfrew is poised to take advantage of the tourism sector that will only increase as the twinning of Highway 17 is complete,” he said. “Branching out to other non-traditional areas may be challenging but I have a good neutral demeanor. I can hear two or more sides to a story or argument and often find a solution best suited to the situation. I am not shy to question information.”
He said the time is right for him to let his name stand for office as there is room for councillors from all demographics and age groups. As a 38-year-old father and husband, there is room in his life for this type of challenge.
“Personally, I am easy to approach, and I enjoy chatting with anyone,” Mr. Cybulski said. “I take pride in accountability and if elected, I will bring that mindset to the council table. Renfrew is a great place to live and I don’t see one burning issue that made me decide to run in this year’s election. I just see work to do and to do the work with an open mind that creates a better Renfrew.”
* * * * * *
Adam Laviolette
Many individuals believe that to be successful, one must start at the bottom and work their way up. Adam Laviolette paid his dues prior to running for council when he served four years as a member of a committee made up of elected officials and community volunteers.
“I sat on the planning and advisory committee and the committee of adjustments for the town of Renfrew for the past four years and have gained a greater understanding of how the town functions internally and externally, he said.
Mr. Laviolette will be the first to admit he enjoys “playing the devil’s advocate” when debating an issue and he believes that is a quality that has not been put to much use by previous councils.
“People ask me why I would want to run for council, and I tell them the same thing,” the 35-year-old plumbing apprentice said. “I felt a need to contribute more to my community and saw an opportunity to add another perspective to the public discourse.”
When he approaches someone, he does not recognize and wants to explain to them why he is the ideal candidate, he tells them some of his personal qualities that has helped him achieve his goals.
“The best way to describe it is to not be firmly entrenched in your ideas and allow room for other perspectives,” he said. “So, I would say is what makes me a good candidate is that I am able to contribute a unique perspective to these endeavours. I am an individual that listens well, takes time to research in order to verify claims.
“I like to explore problems from as many angles as possible and I love new challenges.”
However, if elected there will be many challenges for the incoming council and they will need to prioritize the areas that need immediate attention. It may also include cancelling some programs and Mr. Laviolette said a diverse local economy will help.
“I would say the main issue is the need for greater and diverse business growth and with that comes tax rates. There is a remedy and that includes growth which increases the tax base.
“Lower taxes, growth attracts new businesses -- more people more businesses. With more businesses comes more competition which helps drive down prices, helping a little with the cost of living.
* * * * * *
Jason Legris
Jason Legris has toyed with the idea of running for council for about 10 years and decided this was the right time and right place in his life to seek public office.
Born and raised in Renfrew, he married a local woman and together they raised three children. Mr. Legris said his kids are much older, his work pace has slowed and at the age of 45, he feels he has the ability and time to be an active participant on council.
He never wanted to leave Renfrew to pursue greater opportunities.
“Renfrew is where I have called home for all my life. I really want to see the town grow and flourish,” Mr. Legris said. “It is very exciting times for Renfrew right now and over the next few years it will be Renfrew’s time for growth, with the expansion for the highway to Renfrew and I want to be a part of making sure we are ready for it.”
He considers himself a fiscal hawk and pledged to the taxpayers he would do his best to keep all costs as low as possible.
“I have the time and dedication that is required to represent the citizens of Renfrew. With almost 24 years working within Circle K in many different positions, especially the last seven years in operations overseeing all store functions including financials and store growth, I feel I am the right candidate.”
Mr. Legris is quite active in the community with his involvement with different committees such as Renfrew Minor Hockey Association, Business Resource Group and Diversity and Inclusion for Circle K Ontario.
Since he has spent all his life in the area, he has a pretty good idea of what he believes are the key issues residents want action on.
“Affordable housing is in crisis mode for Renfrew County and we are in desperate need of affordable housing in the town,” he said. “I will push council to lobby the upper tier governments to help find a solution to Renfrew’s housing crisis.
“Maintaining the roads is something that anyone can relate to,” he said. “There are roads in town that are in real bad shape. We need to review the roads long-term plan and make sure we are on top of it before more roads get in the shape some of them are in now.”
* * * * * *
Guy Longtin
One of Renfrew’s more familiar faces has thrown his helmet into the ring, and for Guy Longtin, it is a chance to work for the town if he is elected.
Mr. Longtin served 26 years as the town’s fire chief and over that time he oversaw the evolution of the century-old service into a modern, efficient department.
“I bring 33 years of management experience and 26 as a member of the senior management team in Renfrew,” he said. “I have experience and a vast knowledge in emergency management. Being fire chief in Renfrew was advantageous when it comes to knowing how Renfrew and its council operate.”
The former chief made national headlines when he was terminated from his position after town council adopted a new policy stating all firefighters, including the chief, must retire when they reach age 60.
Mr. Longtin had no intent of retiring before the age of 70 given that he is an avid walker and trail enthusiast, and he hired defence counsel and sued the town for discrimination due to his age.
The two parties came to a mutual agreement and settled, but the cost and terms of the deal have never been made public.
One might think that may be one of the reasons he is running for council, but Mr. Longtin is not talking about the issue. Instead, he is talking about rebuilding trust between town hall and the residents.
“I decided to run for councillor because of the position that I held for 26 years, and I developed a love for Renfrew that remains with me to this day,” he said. “My hope is to give back to the community that has been so good to me.
“I believe that faith has been lost by choices that were made by the previous council and I want to be a part of bringing our community together with an entirely new council.”
“Besides wanting to give back to the community, I strive for open communication between the town and its citizens.”
His three top priorities are fiscal responsibility – stretch tax dollars to get more roads and infrastructure up to standards; build a swimming pool – lobby federal and provincial governments to get tax dollars back to Renfrew to have a pool built in the very near future, and transparency – an open council that will keep all decisions above board and open to the public.
* * * * * *
John McDonald
John McDonald may be 60 years old, but it seems he keeps the same pace of a man half his age, and it is likely due to his former careers in the military and as a first responder.
“I'm a very proud military veteran and I am also retired after a 30-year career as a front-line emergency responder,” he said. “I was an entrepreneur and small business owner for 12 years.
“I'm a proud resident of our amazing town. I have been married to my wonderful wife and I am the proud father to five children and grandfather of two.”
Mr. McDonald comes from an era that engrained the notion of giving back to one’s community is not only a positive thing to do, but it is a civic duty to assist in the running of a community.
“I believe we live in a wonderful community,” he said. “My career as a front-line responder was all about public service. For me, this was a natural progression to bring years of acquired career experience and give back to this community.”
“One of the assets any good councillor brings to the council table is common sense and the willingness to listen” he said. “I believe my 35 years plus of leadership and team building experience will assist me in being a very good councillor for our town. I am pragmatic and bring a common-sense approach to problem solving.”
Mr. McDonald is a firm believer in hard work and not shying away from uncomfortable issues, even when it is difficult.
“Throughout my career I was a very committed and hard worker,” he said. “I believe those in public office should be approachable. We should be people of character, integrity and transparency. I'm a firm believer in this. This is your tax paying money and council works for you. We work for you.”
His election platform comes down to four basic areas:
1. Fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency. There needs to be a financial audit for the new council.
2. Very pro small, local business and the amazing downtown. Develop working relationships with all parties involved to assist them.
3. Advocate for seniors, special needs and the vulnerable in our community.
4. Infrastructure repair and attract industrial growth.
“Our Renfrew coat of arms motto states, "Renfrew, let it flourish", he said. “It's now time for Renfrew to flourish again.”
* * * * * *
Clint McWhirter
It is safe to say that Clint McWhirter has held almost every position within the structure of Renfrew’s town council even though he has not been a member since 2014. Having served two terms on council (2003-2006 and 2010-2014), he is anxious to join the town’s governing body once again as an elected councillor after being away for eight years.
While on council, his appointments almost resemble the town’s directory of services. Along with holding the title of councillor, he has served as a past member of the planning committee, recreation committee, fire committee, financial committee, library board and police services board.
Even when not a member of council, Mr. McWhirter is a natural community champion for a number of causes.
“I am currently president of the Renfrew Recreation Fundraising Committee, president of Sport Club which has been long time supporters and fundraisers for the Renfrew Golden Age Drop In Centre, Renfrew Food Bank, Renfrew Hospice, Renfrew Community Living, and the Phoenix Centre and Family Services”, he said.
As the former owner of Seaway Tires for almost 20 years he knows how to stretch a dollar and also knows when the tough decisions need to be made in terms of budgeting and personnel decisions.
“Sometimes as both a business owner and a town councillor, we had to make tough choices,” he said. “But in the end, I knew what I was doing was for the betterment of Renfrew while at the same time showing respect to the taxpayers who elected me to be their representative in saying how their tax dollars were spent.”
Mr. McWhirter is aware the next four years are going to be challenging for council as it learns to adapt to a post-COVID world where old practices are no longer routine, and things can literally change overnight.
“COVID has created shortages in supplies and labour which has increased costs on most of our town projects,” he said. “The people of Renfrew deserve better roads and that is an important priority. We will need experience to find the best financial solutions to keep our budget from running out of control and still provide a quality of life that the taxpayers deserve.
“We need to grow our tax base by working with our developers to build more affordable homes here and promote our town to businesses. I have the business sense and council experience to make a difference.”