Strawberry drink is more than a thirst-quencher for Ruby Powless.
“It just reminds me of family, of a good time,” she said, hearkening back to memories of sipping on the juice with her aunties, uncles, and other family in Oneida, where her father lives. “They always make strawberry juice when I go there, and chicken and dumplings. It’s just in the culture.”
So when she set her mind on pulling something together for last year’s Kanehsatake Annual Pow Wow, strawberry drink seemed like the obvious choice. “Every time I go to a powwow, I always look for strawberry juice, and nobody ever has any,” she said. What wasn’t obvious was how attendees would gravitate to her stand.
“I sold out in like three hours,” said Powless. “There was lineup after lineup. I was so busy. I was thankful for it.”
It was only a couple months ago, when she was asked to set up at a local softball tournament, that Powless realized she had a fledgling business on her hands; Kanehsata’kehró:non artist Jasmine Gunn created a logo for Quench It Drinks ahead of the event to help give the stall an identity.
Thirsty athletes lapped up the Deadly Strawberry Drink and strawberry lemonade Powless served at the first annual competitive softball tournament.
“I figured it would be great to have something refreshing, and oh my, it was delicious and so great for the heat that weekend,” said Selena Beauvais, who organized the competition.
“It’s good that we have entrepreneurs that have businesses here so that we can keep money going back to locals in the community instead of paying outsiders to come in and do these events.”
She also liked being able to furnish the event with refreshment that has cultural relevance.
“Honestly, it’s great, because we as a community really support each other with things like this, and it brings us together. Strawberries play a big role in our culture along with it being a medicine.”
"I know that her drinks are very popular," said Tracey Beauvais, economic development manager at Kanesatake Business and Economic Development (KBED). "Small businesses like this one are very important to the community, especially ones run by women." She also praised the cultural significance of the business's product.
Powless – a colleague of Selena – still works her day job as a youth animator at the Kanesatake Youth of Today (KYOT) program that is run through the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC). She has managed to find balance even as her product has quickly become a local favourite.
“It’s not too hard,” she said. “I kind of make time after work, cutting, cleaning all the strawberries.” She buys six to eight flats at a time and tries to get through all the berries in one night, getting them straight into the freezer so they don’t start to get moldy or mushy.
It’s seasonal work, with the strawberries themselves dictating the rhythm of the business. “I was pretty lucky last week when I was looking for strawberries. It’s getting a little harder as we end the summer.”
With all the interest in her strawberry drink, the business has been a financial success. “It’s going very well,” she said. “It’s going a lot better than I thought it would. I didn’t think it would have been as good as it is but the people just keep me in business.”
Powless estimates for each day she sells the juice, she does around $700 or more in sales – close to 100 drinks. She plans to reinvest at least some of the profits back into the business and wants to expand into doing fundraisers to help the community with donations.
Other than setting up at events, Powless sometimes sells her strawberry drink at popups at her mother Maria Canatonquin’s Mohawk Gas Bar, as she did last weekend.
“I’m so very proud of my Ruby,” said Canatonquin.
“I’m not surprised that she is doing her strawberry drink, her Quench It business, because since she’s small, she’s always been kind of a hostess,” she said. “When people would come, she always wanted to make sure she had something to serve, whether it was something to drink or making nachos.”
Powless still finds it rewarding to see people find enjoyment in what she serves. “The thing that makes me smile the most is seeing toddlers with the big cups, and they’ve got their two hands on it and they’re just going to town on it, spilling it all over themselves,” she said.
She takes satisfaction in knowing she’s helping to give a new generation of Onkwehón:we an appreciation for strawberry drink.
“I feel very loved, honestly,” said Powless. “I don’t know any other way to describe it. I feel loved. I feel grateful to have the support of my community and my youth and my elders. They’re what keep me going, and I’m very grateful for them.”
Onkwehón:we eager to taste the juice can find Quench It from August 4-5 at the Kanehsatà:ke Traditional Indigenous Tattoo Gathering, which runs until August 6 at the Kanehsatake Pow Wow Grounds next weekend.