In exactly a month's time, the Gananoque Pride Alliance will kick off its annual Pride Week.
The fun begins July 17 with a flag-raising ceremony at noon. at Town Hall. The following day, a youth karaoke will occur at Grace United Church. On July 19, there will be trivia event held between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Stonewater Pub.
Activities pick up on July 20, with youth board games, trivia and crafts at Grace United Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a meet-and-greet at O’Connor Gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Afterwards, an outdoor movie, The Birdcage, will be screened at Pistachio Cafe.
On July 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a youth cornhole tournament will be held at Joel Stone Park. As well, a drag storytime will take place at the Gananoque Public Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Later that evening, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Gan Pride Alliance will host the Beers for Queers Dirty Bingo, at a yet-to-be-announced location.
July 22 is the final day of Pride Week in Gananoque, however, it’s the busiest day.
The Pride Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Gananoque Secondary School. The parade will end at Joel Stone Heritage Park.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Pride Festival and vendor market runs at Joel Stone Park. There’s also a beer garden at Stonewater Pub from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and music at Joel Stone Park from noon to 5 p.m. featuring Sweetleaf and The Stares.
At 1 p.m., the family and youth Pride Parade takes place through the vendor fair and, to cap off the week, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. is a Mardi Gras Masquerade Prom at the Lou Jeffries Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre.
At the conclusion of last year’s Pride Week, the 1000 Islands Pride dissolved and rebranded as the Gananoque Pride Alliance.
Sam Crosby, the former chair, is now the group’s youth co-ordinator, community outreach and social media lead. Cara Dixon, Brandon Knowles and Hillary Kaert comprise the events committee.
The committee meets monthly, while also hosting monthly youth hangouts at Grace United Church.
More information is available at ganpridealliance.ca.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)