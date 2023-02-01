Eganville – Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy is the new ROMA (Rural Ontario Municipal Association) Zone 6 representative, being voted in at the recent ROMA conference in Toronto.
“We need the province to know one size fits all does not apply to rural Ontario,” she noted of her advocacy role.
ROMA is a voice for rural Ontario, notifying the province of priorities and needs for rural Ontario and the mayor said it is very important the County of Renfrew has a voice at the table. As the Zone 6 representative, she is representing not only Renfrew County but Prince Edward County, Lennox and Addington and Frontenac.
This is not the first time the County of Renfrew has had a person as the Zone 6 representative. Kim Love, the former mayor of Madawaska Valley, held the position until recently. She did not seek re-election to municipal office.
Mayor Murphy pointed out the county has representation at AMO in the form of Warden Peter Emon and at the Association of Canadian Municipalities with Glenn Doncaster, the reeve of Deep River, as the representative there. Having a representative at ROMA is also very important, she said.
While she hasn’t had her first meeting since her election, the inaugural meeting in February will be a time to set priorities for 2023, she noted.
“It is a four-year appointment and I’m looking forward to advocating with the province,” she said. “I always think it is important for the County of Renfrew to have a seat at these advocacy tables.”
The mayor said she would be a strong advocate and representative for Renfrew County and the other counties in Zone 6.
Mayor Murphy holds several other positions in her role as a municipal councillor and did note she is giving up the Eastern Ontario Leadership council role to give her more time for her other responsibilities.