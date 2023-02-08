GUYSBOROUGH – The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) kicked off African Heritage Month with council’s annual meeting with African Nova Scotian (ANS) district members on Feb. 1.
The meeting, held at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre, began with an acknowledgement, read by MODG Warden Vernon Pitts, stating, “I would like to begin by acknowledging that we are in Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kma’ki People and also would like to acknowledge the Indigenous Blacks of Nova Scotia, whose legacy and contributions date back over 400 years.”
This was followed by a libation, performed by RCMP Constable Nathan Sparks. In his remarks, Sparks recited the Marcus Garvey quote, “A people without knowledge of their past is like a tree without roots.”
The agenda for the meeting included an update on projects brought forward from last year’s meeting, notably interpretive panels for African Nova Scotian communities in the municipality.
Angie Tavares, MODG’s director of recreation, told council and community members at the meeting that information for the panels in Sunnyville had been collected, and three panels will be erected in the community in the spring. The location for the panels will be near the Trans Canada Trail trailhead.
In successive fiscal years, panels will be created for the African Nova Scotian communities of Upper Big Tracadie and Lincolnville.
Tonya Pelley, a community member, spoke on the idea of creating an equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) committee to address issues facing underrepresented/marginalized groups such as the African Nova Scotian community, the LGBTQ+ community, the Acadian community and immigrants.
Council approved a motion to send the idea to staff for research and recommendations.
Following a discussion on the dispersal of funds for community projects, Councillor Mary Desmond, who represents the African Nova Scotian communities in the municipality, voiced concerns that despite the MODG’s slogan ‘You belong here,’ she did not feel that the African Nova Scotian communities were included in that phrase. She noted that rarely did councillors attend activities in the African Nova Scotian communities – even when they were formally invited. This was particularly true, added Desmond, as it pertained to her home community of Upper Big Tracadie.
Councillor Dave Hanhams, after hearing Desmond’s comments, said he was unaware of the situation before this time and wanted to mend fences adding, “You definitely do belong.”
Additional conversation surrounded the issue of roads in the community of Lincolnville. Pitts explained that they were not a municipal responsibility, but that through regular meetings with provincial public works, the MODG has continually lobbied for better roads in Lincolnville.
The meeting concluded with a raising of the African Nova Scotian flag at the MODG municipal building on Pleasant Street, Guysborough.