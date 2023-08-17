Dr. Vanessa Sheane will be the post-secondary institution's new acting president and CEO, Northwestern Polytechnic announced July 26.
Justin Kohlman was appointed to the role in August 2021 for five years but left after just under two years.
Sheane has worked at the school for 12 years and previously served as provost and vice-president academic and a faculty member of the Department of Nursing Education & Health Studies.
“As a long-time resident of the region, I am committed to ensuring NWP does its utmost to attract and serve our students and communities,” said Sheane.
A media release from NWP says her appointment comes at an “important time as NWP movies toward a renewed approach to collaboration with community and government stakeholders.
“Our board is positioning NWP for the future while maintaining a fiscally responsible and sustainable approach to growth,” said NWP Board Chair Shawna Miller.
“This appointment reflects a critical transition for Northwestern Polytechnic as we pursue our goal of becoming Canada's most entrepreneurial polytechnic institution."
Sheane says NWP is committed to its municipal, industry and community stakeholders.
“We have a plan to grow our presence and value in Alberta's post-secondary sector. I look forward to working together in the months ahead," she said.
Miller said the board expresses its gratitude to Kohlman for his service.
NWP did not respond to Town & Country News’ request for more information by press time.