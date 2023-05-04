Clive village council is interested in offering outdoor musical opportunities to residents, and to that end committed $4,000 to building a concrete pad to host an outdoor piano. The resolution was passed at the April 24 regular meeting of council.
Councillors read a report from Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney regarding the volunteer greenspace project which has been under consideration near the Clive Public Library.
Kenney reported that the project has already benefited from volunteer grants plus a $1,000 grant from the Village of Clive and noted the project looks to boost the municipal garden.
The latest development, however, proposed the addition of an outdoor piano plus the pad for the musical instrument to reside on. Kenney stated it looks as though a piano can be acquired, but developing a concrete pad for the piano will cost money.
The CAO stated she spoke to a contractor and obtained a quote of $4,000 for a concrete pad 12 feet by 20 feet. A pad half that size would run $2,200.
Deputy Mayor Tracy Hallman, who was chairing the meeting in Mayor Lucy Henry’s absence, asked if anything else is proposed for this project. Kenney responded it’s possible a xylophone could be added next year.
The CAO stated it appeared the library board hadn't discussed this development yet as they were waiting to see what village councillors decided. Kenney stated the village could also request the library kick in some funds for the outdoor piano.
During discussion both councillors Dan Grayden and Norma Penny stated the larger pad was a better idea because the larger size meant it would prove more useful in the future. Penny also suggested the large pad be aligned better with existing features.
Councillors passed two resolutions related to this item: that the village commit $4,000 for the concrete pad and that the library board be asked to help fund the project.
Crime concerns
Whilst examining the regular report from the Blackfalds RCMP detachment, Hallman voiced concern about a 41.5 per cent increase in total persons crimes compared to the same time last year, January to March. Persons crimes are those where an individual is a victim, including assault, uttering threats or harassment.
The RCMP report noted virtually every other serious crime category had actually dropped in prevalence, including break and enters, motor vehicle theft and theft under $5,000.
Kenney pointed out the percentage sounds alarming but the actual number of incidents was 17 compared to the total drop in all Criminal Code offences, which was 79.
Councillors accepted the report as information.
Water complaints
The CAO reported the village received complaints verbally and over social media about water discoloration and odour.
She noted the issues were caused by the village switching to the higher mineral content back-up well for the required Alberta Environment water testing.
Also Kenney reported a resident contacted the village office to complain about pooling water. Upon investigation the village determined the pooling water was actually the property owner’s responsibility to deal with.
Spring duties
The CAO reported the Public Works department is very busy this time of year preparing sports fields for use, completing water and wastewater training, planning for boulevard brooming and street-sweeping work and preparing for spring water valve exercises which is scheduled for the first week of May.
Yard work
It was also noted residents had also asked the village to place yard waste bins so some spring cleaning could commence. Kenney stated the bins were scheduled to be placed Fri. April 28 and will be emptied twice a week beginning May 2.
New business?
Kenney reported a development permit application for a new greenhouse had been received. It was forwarded to the Municipal Planning Commission (MPC).