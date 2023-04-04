Deaths in psychiatric institutions may soon be immediately investigated via a public inquest, after a mother’s incessant fight to find answers surrounding the circumstances of her daughter’s suicide.
Tabled in the New Brunswick Legislature last week, amendments to the existing Coroner’s Act will mean deaths in psychiatric facilities and correctional centres will immediately result in a public inquest, unless the chief coroner is satisfied the death was due to natural causes.
It comes after Patricia Borthwick’s tireless search for answers into the suicide death of her 27-year-old daughter, Hillary Hooper.
Hooper died after attempting suicide in the Saint John Regional Hospital’s psychiatric ward on Dec. 2, 2020. Since then, Borthwick has been asking how her daughter, with a history of mental illness and numerous suicide attempts, was left alone long enough to end her own life.
The amended legislation means “anybody else won’t have to go through the begging, pleading, scratching and clawing to get answers,” she says.
An inquest into Hooper’s death resulted in 15 recommendations, including the department of justice and public safety supporting the chief coroner in a suicide fatality review committee.
Andrea Anderson-Mason, MLA for Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West, says this legislation goes a step further than the recommendations.
Over the years, Borthwick has met with Premier Blaine Higgs, filed Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act requests, spearheaded letter-writing campaign and gathered thousands of signatures on a petition and called for an independent investigation into Horizon Health Network, all in the name of finding answers about her daughter’s final moments.
If the proposed changes are adopted, “she wouldn’t have to go through that battle,” Anderson-Mason says.
“It’s what Ms. Borthwick fought so hard for, for years.”
During the inquest into Hooper’s death, Michael Johnston, a coroner for the province, said Hooper’s death didn’t meet the threshold for a mandatory inquest because Hooper was in the psychiatric ward voluntarily and not “in custody.”
Inquests, he said, are about “publicly airing the facts, making sure nothing is hidden,” he told the jury.
The inquest determined Hooper had died by suicide after hearing testimony from a provincial coroner, numerous mental health professionals, as well as law enforcement and a Horizon Health Network executive.
On Dec. 2, 2020, Hooper was found after she’d barricaded herself into her room on 4D North, the regional hospital’s psychiatric wing, and attempted suicide. She was rushed to the ICU and put on life support, and died on Dec. 9.
Hooper had been in the psychiatric ward since a suicide attempt on Nov. 13, 2020, when she overdosed on prescription medication.
She’d previously been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which included attention-seeking behaviour, self-harm and other maladaptive coping strategies, as well as vast fluctuation in emotions and intense moods, among others.
Following the inquest, Borthwick said her daughter could finally rest in peace after the family learned of her final moments, something she said was brutal but necessary.
Amending the coroner’s act has “taken two years too long,” Borthwick says, “but I’m just glad it’s going to happen.”
Anderson-Mason says she expects the amendment to pass “with full cooperation of the House,” adding David Coon, leader of the provincial Green Party, has also pushed for the changes.
“This is a situation that resulted in a very unfortunate, tragic incident that occurred,” she said, “and we were able to make meaningful changes at the government level.”