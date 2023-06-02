One thing is for certain, there is a need for childcare facilities in Petrolia. An information night was held on May 16, to give anyone who was interested in establishing a licensed home day care. There were 20 people who attended the information night at Lambton Central Collegiate Vocational Institute.
Melissa Fitzpatrick, manager of children services at Lambton County, said the information night is way to grow the number of licensed child care spaces within Petrolia by providing information to anyone interested in opening a home day care. Fitzpatrick said Petrolia only has a 16 percent access ratio for children less than five years of age. The goal is for this number to rise to 35 to 40 percent, once more childcare spaces are added.
Executive Director Lori Veroude of Lambton Rural Childcare said it takes between four and six weeks to open up a licensed home day care. It takes approximately 18 months to open a childcare centre. By encouraging more people to open more licensed home day cares, it might be a faster way to meet the need.
Two childcare agencies were involved in the presentation, Lambton Rural Childcare and Wee Watch. The steps to becoming a licensed home day care involve having a home visit, doing a reference and criminal reference check and a Children’s Aid Society screening. There will be a fire inspection of the home, a inspection by Public Health and a home occupation permit. The Town of the Petrolia has waived the fee for a home occupation permit for anyone wanted to open a licensed home day care.
There must be immunization and tuberculosis tests and rabies test for any pets. A day care operator must also have a first aid/CPR-C certificate as well as proof of home and auto insurance, before a contract can be provided by the agency.
One of the benefits of having a licensed home day care is six children can be looked after in the day care, compared to only five for a non-licensed home day care. Among those children at each type of day care there can only be three children under the age of two.