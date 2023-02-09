The director of operations of the school whose basketball team brawled with members of the Kahnawake Survival School student body last week after a basketball game said he hopes both sides can learn from the incident as he meets with Kahnawake Education Center officials today.
Emmanuel Christian School director of operations Martin Plante said he will meet with KEC officials today to discuss the next steps after the scary incident that occurred right after Emmanuel Christian’s 41-28 juvenile boys’ basketball victory over KSS.
“We are going to sit down and speak with them today,” he said. “We’re going to talk about what happened and I think the main point to take away from this is that we are going to work together. It’s an opportunity to work together so kids can learn and grow. I think it’s also important to remember that we’re all human beings and these are kids we’re talking about.”
KEC director of education Robin Delaronde agreed, saying as leaders in education, a lesson can and must be learned from the incident.
“KEC and KSS representatives look forward to meeting with reps from Emmanuel Christian School (EMCS),” Delaronde said. “This will be an opportunity for both schools to share our perspectives on what transpired and plan how we can resolve key concerns in the best interest of all. As education leaders we encourage our youth to resolve conflicts through a restorative approach.”
Video of the incident has circulated on social media and in it, members of the Emmanuel Christian team can be clearly seen engaging in violent activity, while racial taunts and whoops can clearly be heard during the scrum, which didn’t involve the KSS team.
Plante said school officials have spoken to the students involved.
“We did,” he said. “I’ll be honest. I haven’t seen the video, but I know there are always two sides to a story. Did our kids react badly and in an unsportsmanlike way following the win? Yes. Was there taunting coming from the crowd? Yes. But you have to remember these are 15-year-old kids we’re talking about here.”
Last week, KEC issued a statement saying they had filed an official complaint with the Greater Montreal Athletic Association (GMAA) which oversees high school athletics competition in the region.
In addition, they indicated their investigation had concluded there was no instigation by members of the KSS basketball team.
‘Verbal and written witness reports along with KSS Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) from various camera angles supports that the KSS basketball team members did not instigate the physical altercation,’ the KEC statement said. ‘One KSS student approached an opposing team player engaged in racially offensive noises and gestures. The KSS student asked why the visiting student was doing what he was doing, saying it was inappropriate. Video and incident reports indicate the player and three other opposing teammates became physical with the KSS student and this was the catalyst for the ensuing altercations.’
KSS head coach Brandon Bordeau agreed, saying his players were having a post-game huddle when the fracas broke out.
“At that time, I was talking to our kids behind our bench, and the other team’s players began just shooting around. They all came in individual cars and didn’t have a bus, so they weren’t all leaving together,” Bordeau said. “So, while they were playing around shooting at one end of the court, some KSS students also began shooting around on the court.”
Delaronde added that the onus is now on leaders from both sides to turn the experience into a positive.
“It is our responsibility to walk our talk and turn this unfortunate incident into a learning experience for all,” Delaronde said.