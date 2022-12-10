Grey County’s new website design is live.
Grey County communications officer Katrina Peredun presented the new website design to county council at its meeting on Dec. 8. The county has been working on a redesign for some time and the site went live a few weeks ago.
“Our focus was on improving the user experience,” said Peredun. “It was important we make it simple to navigate and make the information easy to find.”
The budget for the redesign was $40,000, which had been set aside in reserve over several years.
County staff worked with outside firms to test designs and gather data from site “testers.”
Peredun said the county’s website is a tool of paramount importance as it is often the first step residents and visitors take in looking for information about the county and its services.
She said county staff are continuing to gather input on the new site with a goal of continuing improvement.
“Now that the site is live, it doesn’t mean the work is done,” she said. “I encourage you all to take some time and explore the new site. We welcome your feedback.”