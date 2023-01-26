Local school boards ask that they be exempt from the city’s proposed stormwater utility has been denied.
School board representatives were at last Tuesday’s (Jan. 16) Operational Services Committee meeting, seeking an exemption instead of a proposed grant program to alleviate costs.
Though coun. Chris Thiessen made a motion to add kindergarten to Grade 8 schools to a list of exempted properties, it was ultimately voted down.
Grande Prairie Public School Division’s chair (GPPSD) Joan Nellis and Grande Prairie and District Catholic School’s chair (GPDCS) Russ Snoble told council the new utility would impact budgets.
On Monday, city council decided to not add schools to the exempted list, but made exclusions for the stormwater utility for road right-of-ways, public utility lots, park green spaces, playgrounds, cemeteries and environmental reserves.
Council also defeated a motion to create a grant proposal system that would be developed for tax-exempt properties, which was the school divisions’ second choice if they could not be exempted.
“We’re disappointed,” Nellis told Town & Country News after the decision, saying the division will now work towards finding a way to cover the new expense.
She explained the schools have two sources of revenue, user fees and provincial funding, and will need to find a way to increase those or cut expenses if the utility is passed.
“It’s going to be tricky,” she said, noting the province is unlikely to change its payment model to the school due to a city policy.
“One of the goals that council set forward for the stormwater utility model is that it’s revenue neutral,” said coun. Dylan Bressey.
“(Residents will) pay a bill that reflects the cost that they impose on the stormwater system, and that no extra revenue is generated.
“Council said today it wants every property to pay its share of the stormwater system if we move forward with the model.”
Thiessen noted before his motion was defeated that since K-8 schools have significant green space and trees, they do not place much strain on the stormwater system.
“The primary motivator for me to consider passing a stormwater utility is that it involves true cost accounting,” said coun. Gladys Blackmore.
“Right now, everyone is paying for their stormwater utility through their taxes, and it’s unclear to all of us what that amount really is (and) by developing a stormwater utility, we give people the option or the opportunity to actually see what the service costs them, and indeed what it costs the city.”
She said all buildings should have to pay the utility, including provincial buildings, the hospital, churches, non-profits and schools.
“I’m sympathetic that this is an additional cost the schools have not been paying to date; that doesn’t seem to be a reason to disclude them from paying this in the future,” said Blackmore.
Rory Tarant, city director of intergovernmental affairs, explained the reason administration had suggested the grant was to create standardization and keep the utility similar to others, like a water or wastewater bill.
“We’re recommending that all properties be levied the charge, all based on the property type, and then if council chooses to have the property use incentivized that there’s a grant program developed on top,” Tarant said at last Tuesday’s committee meeting.
Peace Wapiti School Division (PWPSD) chair Dana McIntosh wrote to city council in June during the public consultation phase, stating no additional funding would come for the utility bill from the province.
“Our understanding is that this fee is estimated to be approximately $45,000, and essentially, PWPSD would need to fund this by reducing services to students in the classroom in order to finance this new utility.”
The city report on the proposed stormwater utility notes all city school boards would be paying approximately $300,000 if the utility moves forward at current rates.
GPPSD says much of that cost, estimated at $150,000-$185,000, would fall on it since the division has 21 properties and only operates within the city.
Snoble noted GPCSD has seven schools and one office space that will be affected by the utility resulting in a potential impact of up to $70,000.
“Depending on the impact of this stormwater utility, we will not get additional funding from the government so this is something that we have to work within our means with the existing funding that we have,” said Norm Guindon, GPPSD Business Services associate superintendent.
With the rising cost of utilities, he said, “this will be just an additional stress point in regards to our budget, so we don’t have the flexibility or the ability to absorb that right now without looking at our entire budget.”
The schools receive funding from the province, and much of it - about 95 per cent of their total budget - is fixed, said Guindon.